Business

Tesla opens Superchargers, its charging columns, to everyone- Corriere.it

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman13 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

The company led by Elon Musk in ten locations in the Netherlands has also opened its proprietary charging stations to competing electric cars

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, last summer he declared that the American company would open his own Supercharger proprietary charging stations even to competing electric cars. Well, after a few months, this decision becomes effective. The EV specialist has launched a pilot project in the Netherlands that includes 10 different locations where non-Tesla electric owners can access Superchargers and fill up.

Maximum simplicity

Using Superchargers is simple; In fact, it will be enough to download the Tesla application and be in possession of a car with the CCS connector, which is now standard in Europe. The costs are as follows: € 0.57 per kWh, which drop to € 0.24 per kWh by subscribing to a monthly subscription of € 12.99.

The power of Superchargers

The Supercharger asset is a real strength for Tesla, given that there are currently 2,000 stations with over 25,000 charging points worldwide. In addition, Superchargers facilitate long-range travel as they are positioned in strategic points (essentially close to major motorway routes). This current opening contributes to the electric transition of the automotive world and jointly allows Tesla to put a pi in the balance sheet items.

November 3, 2021 (change November 3, 2021 | 18:06)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman13 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, who can do (and when) the third dose? AstraZeneca and J&J answers and cases

23 hours ago

Tesla, more autonomy and new name for the Model 3 Standard Range Plus

1 day ago

Pfizer, new upward revision for the proceeds guaranteed by the Covid vaccine. Revenues of 36 billion in 2021 alone

2 days ago

Intel loses the ‘frontman’ of the new IPUs: Guido Appenzeller leaves after 10 months

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button