Tesla opens Superchargers, its charging columns, to everyone- Corriere.it

The company led by Elon Musk in ten locations in the Netherlands has also opened its proprietary charging stations to competing electric cars

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, last summer he declared that the American company would open his own Supercharger proprietary charging stations even to competing electric cars. Well, after a few months, this decision becomes effective. The EV specialist has launched a pilot project in the Netherlands that includes 10 different locations where non-Tesla electric owners can access Superchargers and fill up.

Maximum simplicity Using Superchargers is simple; In fact, it will be enough to download the Tesla application and be in possession of a car with the CCS connector, which is now standard in Europe. The costs are as follows: € 0.57 per kWh, which drop to € 0.24 per kWh by subscribing to a monthly subscription of € 12.99.

The power of Superchargers The Supercharger asset is a real strength for Tesla, given that there are currently 2,000 stations with over 25,000 charging points worldwide. In addition, Superchargers facilitate long-range travel as they are positioned in strategic points (essentially close to major motorway routes). This current opening contributes to the electric transition of the automotive world and jointly allows Tesla to put a pi in the balance sheet items.

