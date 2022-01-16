Tesla opens to payments in dogecoin. And the cryptocurrency leaps by 12%

Here we go again. Elon Musk clears up the cryptocurrency market again. This time it’s the dogecoin, a digital asset born almost as a joke in 2013, to record a jump in price after a flash announcement by the entrepreneur on Twitter: “Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin”. The sale announced refers to a small number of items, including a belt buckle and a whistle. But there are a number of conditions for the purchase: for example, no refunds or cancellations.

What is Dogecoin

Dogecoin, crypto created almost as a joke in 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer to resume popular memes on social media created with images of the Japanese dog Shiba Inu, has actually grown a lot in recent years, also pushed by Musk’s tweet which on several occasions has supported the increases.

The joke” dogecoin meanwhile, it has become a digital asset that it capitalizes today about 24 billion dollars. A dogecoin is currently trading at $ 0.19.

Elon Musk’s blitzes

Elon Musk is used to sharing his views on cryptocurrencies on social media, and in 2021 they created strong price movements in this very volatile market.

It happened when early last year he announced that Tesla would have invested in bitcoin, to then open to the payment of cars in cryptocurrencies (only to change his mind by accusing crypto of being too energy-intensive at the moment).

When he was nominated ‘Person of the year 2021‘From Time magazine in December, Elon Musk said that bitcoin is a good way to store value, but that dogecoin, “even if it was created as a joke, is a better medium of exchange.” According to Musk “it encourages people to spend rather than hoard it to preserve value.” Also consider Dogecoin more suited to handling significant transaction volumes, while Bitcoin, he added, has low volumes and high costs per transaction.

