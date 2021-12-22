Tesla owner finds out how much it costs to repair it … and blows it up!

In Finland, an unhappy Tesla owner decided to blow up his Model S after learning that he would need a new battery pack and how much that would cost him…

In the YouTube video with English subtitles, Tuomas Katainen explains that his 2013 Model S was in the shop for more than a month for service. So he knew that the mechanic’s only solution was to change the entire battery pack. Katainen said the correction would cost him up to € 20,000. He told the dealership that this price was absurd and donated the car to a Finnish YouTube channel Pommijätkät, whose name literally translates to ‘Bomb Guys’.

Instead of fixing the Model S, 30kg of dynamite was tied to the car for an explosive show. To take revenge for the bad deal, Katainen even put an Elon Musk figurine in the driver’s seat. Then the explosion was shot from multiple angles with high-speed cameras. If nothing else, it was a deliberate explosion …

Katainen has experienced firsthand the greatest problem of electric cars: the current lithium batteries, used in these vehicles, are subject to rapid degradation, just like those of your smartphone or your PC or any other battery-powered tool. The problem is that this technology is evidently not mature enough to avoid rapid degradation, and the replacement of such an expensive component sometimes exceeds the value of the car. Practically after 6-7 years the value of the car goes to zero, except that there are no ad hoc agreements that cover the replacement of the batteries.

The “Green” or “ESG” illusion has placed on the market some vehicles that are not yet technologically ready, but everyone pretends nothing has happened.



