Tesla patents a system to control the temperature of the seats of its electric cars – Technology – Hybrids and Electrics

Tesla is willing to change the technology of all the systems included in traditional cars. This time the turn all to the seat heating and cooling systems, that the manufacturer assures that they need a revision since they are inefficient and do not give the expected result. The new patent uses a liquid that is pumped into the seat and a temperature control system based on layers that allow fluid to flow through it.

In electric cars, there is a greater need to minimize the use of thermal control systems in the passenger compartment, since the necessary energy comes from the battery and can significantly reduce the autonomy of the vehicle. For this reason, many of them have more efficient heating and cooling systems, as is the case with those implemented in the seats or the steering wheel itself. In this way, it is possible to directly heat the body of the driver and passengers and thus reduce the use of air conditioning in the passenger compartment.

The patent document published by Tesla for a new integrated temperature control system for the seats of your vehicles was published on March 31, 2022. He claims that it is a continuation of his “Vehicle Seat with Integrated Temperature Control System” patent filed on February 21, 2019.

In the introduction to the document, Tesla lists the reasons why current seat temperature control systems they are so inefficient. In the case of ventilation, the foam with which the seats are made complicates the extraction of heat through it. On the other hand, conventional heating systems are bulky, occupying a space inside it that makes them generally thick, heavy and, above all, inefficient for heating the seat. The heat generally must travel through multiple layers and heats areas of the seat that the occupant does not come into contact with. Therefore, “there is a need for an improved temperature control system for vehicle seats,” says Tesla.

Tesla’s new system has several layers of materials, a fluid pump and a heating component, which allows you to actively cool and heat the vehicle seats. Tesla’s solution is to create a temperature control system that pumps fluid throughout the vehicle’s seat. “The temperature control system includes a base layer, an intermediate layer disposed adjacent to the base layer that allows fluid to pass through it, and a cover layer disposed adjacent to the intermediate layer. At least one heating element arranged between the intermediate layer and the cover layer and a fluid pump that propels it through the intermediate layer is also necessary, ”says the patent.

Tesla hopes that the new system reduce vehicle manufacturing costs and minimize noise in the cabin, while using the vehicle’s energy efficiently. There is an analogy between the traditional resistance heating systems used in combustion vehicles and the heat pump that many of the electric cars on the market usually mount, at least optionally and that Tesla mounted for the first time in the Model AND.