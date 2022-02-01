Tesla, PMI, Google Quarterly – What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com – There are new less aggressive comments from some Fed members, but the market remains convinced of a tighter squeeze. Meanwhile, manufacturing activity in the euro area accelerates pending data coming from the United States. On Wall Street, Alphabet (NASDAQ 🙂 ed Exxon Mobil (NYSE 🙂 will update the market on the accounts, while the review of the Swiss giant UBS (SIX 🙂 have given a boost to European equities. Here is the main news on the financial markets this Tuesday:

1. Fed Comments

Two prominent Federal Reserve members rejected the idea of ​​interest rate hikes beyond the market forecast for 2022, despite futures pricing six hikes through December.

Kansas City Fed Chair Esther George, a notorious inflation hawk who holds the right to vote on the Federal Open Market Committee this year, said it would be better to reduce the balance sheet more quickly, thereby driving rates higher. over the long term and thus keeping the yield curve “healthy”.

San Francisco counterpart Mary Daly, a non-voting member like Atlanta’s Bostic, was more accommodating to a Reuters event that monetary tightening should be “gradual and not disruptive.”

2. Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 recalls over 50,000 cars

After + 11% due to the Credit Suisse (NYSE 🙂 promotion, Tesla will recall 53,000 cars due to the risks involved in autonomous driving. Newswires reported that, according to the National Highways Traffic Safety Administration, the Palo Alto company’s “Full Self-Driving” software could allow vehicles to cross intersections without stopping.

At the end of 2021, the car maker had to recall nearly half a million Model 3 and Model vehicles due to camera problems that resulted in several accidents. Tesla said it was unaware of any incidents caused by the hazards reported by the NHTSA at the time.

3. Eurozone activity

In January, manufacturing activity in the euro zone increased thanks to the easing of bottlenecks in the supply chain, despite severe inflationary pressures faced by companies, according to Ihs Markit. The index hit a five-month high of 58.7 points in January from 58.0 in December, below the initial “flash” estimate of 59.0.

In Italy, the sector’s SMEs stood at 58.3 in the month observed since December 62 and after the record 62.8 recorded in November, marking the slowest pace of expansion in almost a year.

In the afternoon, readings and US manufacturing activity will arrive, along with data on new jobs.

4. Bags

With global equities ending their worst January since 2016, early February looks more promising. In Europe, with UBS Group (SIX 🙂 which approved the new strategic review reporting a decrease in the last below expectations, the return above 27 thousand points (+ 1.4%), the is up by 1.2 %, the Cac marks + 1.3%, while the increase of 1.2%.

In the US, futures contrasted but little moved, with indicated at +17 points, at -30 points and S&P 500 at -5 points, with a 10-year title below 1.5% yield.

Among the titles, pay attention to Sony (NYSE 🙂 after the $ 3.6 billion acquisition of Bungie. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ 🙂 (: EA), possible acquisition target in the current environment, will update the market on quarterly accounts together with Alphabet (NASDAQ :), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), PayPal (NASDAQ: NASDAQ 🙂 , and Exxon Mobil (NYSE :).

5. Crude oil slightly down

Oil remains close to the seven-year highs it hit last week, with sources close to OPEC reporting that the cartel sees the global market in surplus of more than 1 million barrels a day.

At the moment, the drop of 0.5% to 88.83 dollars a barrel, while the US loses 0.5% to $ 87.69 dollars. On Friday, both contracts hit their highs since October 2014, with $ 91.70 and $ 88.84 a barrel respectively. In January, they gained around 17% in light of poor supply and tensions between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East.