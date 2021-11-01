Tesla really did it: from today the Supercharger network is open to competing cars

We have been talking about it for months, and today, perhaps a little earlier than expected, the time x has arrived: Tesla opens its Supercharger network to everyone, even to the cars of other brands. This is not a global opening, as the test will take place for now only in Holland, for 10 locations, and for Dutch citizens only. Strangely, therefore, Norway will not be the first country affected by the important change, even if it was through Norwegian bureaucratic requests that the thing came to the surface months ago.

Tesla made everything official through a press release on its website, explaining the procedures in detail. We already knew that non-Tesla owners would be allowed to log into the app and register for an account, but now more details emerge.

Dutch electric vehicle owners will need to register in the Tesla app for iOS and Android, version 4.2.3 or later, by entering a payment method. As mentioned, the pilot project is about 10 stations Dutch superchargers, namely:

Once you have registered an account in the app, you can choose the option “Charge your non-Tesla vehicle“, and it will be sufficient to connect the car and press the” Start charging “button, and at the end press” Stop charging “. there will be no stalls dedicated to experimentation, but the user of the non-Tesla vehicle will have to indicate in the app the identification of the column, recognizable by a number combined with a letter, for example 4A.

There is still no precise information on prices, but from the words of the press release it seems clear that Tesla cars will always enjoy better rates. An interesting novelty, which had not emerged so far, is the possibility for a user to manage both Tesla and non-Tesla car recharges via a single app, if he owns both. UPDATE: the first data arrives from users who are publishing them on the web. The price is around 0.60 euros per kWh, and varies by a few cents due to the variable local rate, while those who subscribe, for 12.99 euros per month, pay the normal rate reserved for Tesla users.

Even for non-Tesla cars, stall occupancy rates are applied if the car is not removed after charging is complete, and obviously the trial is open sonly to cars with DC CCS connector (such as Tesla Model 3 and European Model Y) and consequently only with the relative cable, integral with the column. Tesla also warns future users that the variety of position of the connectors for the cars of the various brands, could make it difficult to park to reach the cable, and invites them not to obstruct the space for the stalls of others.