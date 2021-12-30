Tesla recalls nearly half a million cars for Model 3 and Model S problems

Issues for Tesla, which is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rear-view camera and trunk issues that, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, increase the risk of accidents. This was announced by the US government agency that deals with road safety. Specifically, the electric vehicle maker is recalling 356,309 Model 3s, produced from 2017 to 2020, to fix rear camera issues and 119,009 Model S due to front hood issues.

Risks for customers

–

“The reversing camera wiring can be damaged by opening and closing the trunk, preventing the reversing camera image from being displayed,” the NHTSA said. For Model S, however, problems with closing the front hood can lead to opening “without warning and obstructing the driver’s visibility, increasing the risk of accidents”. Tesla is not aware of any accidents, injuries or deaths related to problems with its Model 3 and Model S cars, however. Pre-market, the stock drops 1.1%.