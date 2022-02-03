Tesla recalls over 817,000 vehicles due to faulty seat belt beeps. This is what the US Automobile Safety Authority (Nhtsa) reports. Specifically, 817,143 vehicles are involved. “The beep may not go off when the vehicle starts and the driver has not fastened his seat belt,” Nhtsa wrote. The agency said the issue renders Tesla non-compliant with the “occupant accident protection” requirements of federal automotive safety regulations.

Tesla explained that a software release will address the issue remotely in February, meaning owners won’t be required to bring their vehicles for service to meet the requirements. Tesla is one of the few automakers that makes substantial changes to the way their vehicles operate using over-the-air software updates.

This isn’t the first time Tesla has recalled vehicles this year. It had already happened at the end of last month when he recalled nearly 54,000 for other problems.