Tesla report Q3: $ 1.26 billion in Bitcoin and crypto

Tesla released its Q3 report, showing that as of September 30th holds $ 1.26 billion in Bitcoin and crypto, $ 51 million less than the previous quarter. Meanwhile, CEO Elon Musk shares memes on BTC and ETH prices on Twitter.

Tesla reports Q3 and Musk’s tweets

Tesla has published its report relating to Q3, that is the third quarter of this 2021. Under the heading “Digital Asset”, the value in dollars held by the electric car company is $ 1.26 billion, compared to $ 1.311 billion in Q2 and Q1.

A total devaluation linked to bitcoin and crypto of 51 million dollars in a single quarter. Nothing to do with the overall balance sheet values ​​that see Tesla record total revenue of $ 13.757 billion, increasing by 57% compared to Q3 2020.

In this regard, the report mentions as follows:

“The third quarter of 2021 was a record quarter in many ways. We have achieved our best net profit, operating profit and gross profit ever. “

Despite this discrepancy between total revenue and the $ 51 million “loss” on crypto, Musk shows his continued support for the industry on Twitter, sharing memes about the price of BTC at $ 69K and ETH at $ 4.2.

Tesla by Elon Musk and MicroStrategy by Michael Saylor in comparison

Before Tesla, even the software and intelligence company MicroStrategy has integrated Bitcoin in its corporate assets, albeit as a store of value.

CEO Michael Saylor, having implemented an “accumulate and hold” strategy since August 2020, has closed its Q3 2021 holding BTC worth over $ 6 billion.

Perhaps a different strategy was the one adopted by Musk who, in the first quarter of 2021 alone, would have bought BTC for a value of 1.5 billion dollars and then sell 272 million dollars in BTC.

Not only that, Musk, who initially would have shown more interest in the crypto-meme par excellence Dogecoin (DOGE), seems to have then published his position towards the crypto queen, thanks also to the meeting with the CEO of Twitter and Square Jack Dorsey and Cathie Wood of ARK Invest.

The revelation of Musk as a general supporter of Bitcoin took place during a live comparison video, last July 2021.

Elon Musk and his thinking on crypto regulation

The richest man in the world Elon Musk which, according to data from Bloomberg Billionaires Index just overtook Amazon’s Jeff Bezos with an estimated personal fortune of 249 billion dollars, he also expressed his thoughts on crypto regulation.

A month ago, during an interview staged at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, Musk would have replied that governments shouldn’t do anything with cryptocurrencies.

Not only that, referring to the reinforced Chinese crypto ban, Musk explicitly said that:

“Cryptocurrencies are fundamental, aimed at reducing the power of the Chinese government, and they don’t like it“.

And then he added: