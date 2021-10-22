News

Tesla report Q3: $ 1.26 billion in Bitcoin and crypto

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Tesla released its Q3 report, showing that as of September 30th holds $ 1.26 billion in Bitcoin and crypto, $ 51 million less than the previous quarter. Meanwhile, CEO Elon Musk shares memes on BTC and ETH prices on Twitter.

Tesla reports Q3 and Musk’s tweets

Tesla has published its report relating to Q3, that is the third quarter of this 2021. Under the heading “Digital Asset”, the value in dollars held by the electric car company is $ 1.26 billion, compared to $ 1.311 billion in Q2 and Q1.

A total devaluation linked to bitcoin and crypto of 51 million dollars in a single quarter. Nothing to do with the overall balance sheet values ​​that see Tesla record total revenue of $ 13.757 billion, increasing by 57% compared to Q3 2020.

In this regard, the report mentions as follows:

“The third quarter of 2021 was a record quarter in many ways. We have achieved our best net profit, operating profit and gross profit ever. “

Despite this discrepancy between total revenue and the $ 51 million “loss” on crypto, Musk shows his continued support for the industry on Twitter, sharing memes about the price of BTC at $ 69K and ETH at $ 4.2.

Tesla by Elon Musk and MicroStrategy by Michael Saylor in comparison

Before Tesla, even the software and intelligence company MicroStrategy has integrated Bitcoin in its corporate assets, albeit as a store of value.

CEO Michael Saylor, having implemented an “accumulate and hold” strategy since August 2020, has closed its Q3 2021 holding BTC worth over $ 6 billion.

Tesla bitcoin
Tesla and Microstrategy have invested in Bitcoin

Perhaps a different strategy was the one adopted by Musk who, in the first quarter of 2021 alone, would have bought BTC for a value of 1.5 billion dollars and then sell 272 million dollars in BTC.

Not only that, Musk, who initially would have shown more interest in the crypto-meme par excellence Dogecoin (DOGE), seems to have then published his position towards the crypto queen, thanks also to the meeting with the CEO of Twitter and Square Jack Dorsey and Cathie Wood of ARK Invest.

The revelation of Musk as a general supporter of Bitcoin took place during a live comparison video, last July 2021.

Elon Musk and his thinking on crypto regulation

The richest man in the world Elon Musk which, according to data from Bloomberg Billionaires Index just overtook Amazon’s Jeff Bezos with an estimated personal fortune of 249 billion dollars, he also expressed his thoughts on crypto regulation.

A month ago, during an interview staged at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, Musk would have replied that governments shouldn’t do anything with cryptocurrencies.

Not only that, referring to the reinforced Chinese crypto ban, Musk explicitly said that:

Cryptocurrencies are fundamental, aimed at reducing the power of the Chinese government, and they don’t like it“.

And then he added:

It is impossible to destroy cryptocurrencies“.



Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

724
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
678
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
561
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
500
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
467
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
391
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
360
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
308
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
308
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
276
News

Because Crypto Smart is the platform to invest in the future
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top