Tesla reveals the value of its Bitcoin stakes at the end of 2021

Through a regulatory document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Monday morning Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) disclosed that it suffered a devaluation of its holdings in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) equal to $ 101 million in 2021.

What happened

The electric vehicle maker said the fair market value of its Bitcoin holdings at the end of 2021 was $ 1.99 billion; In the first quarter of 2021 alone, the company had in fact invested 1.5 billion in the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

Tesla highlighted earnings of $ 128 million on some Bitcoin sales made in the first quarter of 2021.

In the document filed with the SEC, the company headed by Elon Musk stated that he continues to “believe in the long-term potential of digital assets as both an investment and a liquid alternative to cash.”

Tesla also noted that it could “increase or decrease” its availability of digital assets “at any time”; this according to the needs of the company and its vision of the market and the environmental situation.

Because it is important

Tesla invested in Bitcoin in early 2021, becoming the largest company in the world (in terms of market capitalization) to make such a move.

The electric vehicle maker had also started accepting Bitcoin payments on the online store, but soon overturned the decision due to concerns about Bitcoin’s environmental impact.

Musk is a major bull of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Tesla recently started accepting meme cryptocurrency in the store.

Both Bitcoin and Dogecoin use proof-of-work consensus mechanisms in their network, but Dogecoin’s mining relies on scrypt technology, which makes it less energy-intensive.

