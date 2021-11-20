Tesla servers on tilt, and some owners are locked out of their cars

Some electric vehicle owners Tesla in different parts of the world they have not been able to unlock the doors of their cars or communicate with them via the app due to a disruption on the company’s servers. The problem started at 10pm last Friday, and was reported on social media by some of the owners of the American manufacturer’s EVs.

At an attempt to communicate with the vehicle via the app, users were confronted with the warning “500 server error”. During the outage, the position in the map of the car was also reported incorrectly, with users who could not access all the features available through it.

Tesla owners locked out of their cars due to a server problem

During the evening the same Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, responded to users by writing on Twitter that the company was aware of and was investigating the case. The error was also reported on the Teslamotorsclub forum, whose users reported the inability to access the car and unlock it via the app: “Same thing happening to me. 500 Server Error. Car is shown at work, but I’m home instead.”, wrote one user. The error seems to have occurred in different parts of the world, in the USA as well as in South Korea, Australia and Europe.

Some Tesla vehicles can be unlocked using the smartphone also via Bluetooth, so without accessing the proprietary servers, or with other methods, other models do not have the feature “Phone Key” and can only be unlocked via app or key. The possibility of unlocking the car with the app is also useful for those who cannot use the key: “My key has been damaged. I have tried to order another one on the Tesla website but they do not have one available. I have no other options but to use the smartphone.”, wrote on the forum a user who found himself locked out of the car. Another indicated that his key had stopped working only a few hours before the outage.

According to what Musk wrote on Twitter the services came back online for all users at around 3am, with the error that was caused by “an accidental increase in the verbosity of network traffic”. Tesla’s CEO also apologized to the users involved, promising ad-hoc solutions so that this doesn’t happen in the future.