Tesla shares drop and Apple CEO denies crypto plans From CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. Bitcoin slips below $ 67,000: Tesla shares drop and Apple CEO denies crypto plans
On November 9, Bitcoin (BTC) fell $ 1,400 in half an hour after a sudden sell-off hit Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 stock.
Hourly graph of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingViewTesla loses 12%, Bitcoin 2% Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD plotted a contraction in line with TSLA shortly after the opening of Wall Street.
The pair hit $ 66,650 before rebounding to $ 66,700, while the daily performance remains positive with 1% growth.
Read the full text on Cointelegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.