Tesla shares drop and Apple CEO denies crypto plans

On November 9, Bitcoin (BTC) fell $ 1,400 in half an hour after a sudden sell-off hit Tesla (TSLA) stock.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Tesla loses 12%, Bitcoin 2%

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD plotted a contraction in line with TSLA shortly after the opening of Wall Street.

The pair hit $ 66,650 before bouncing back to $ 66,700, while daily performance remains positive with 1% growth.

After hitting an all-time high of $ 1,245 on November 5, Tesla faced turmoil when CEO Elon Musk said it would sell 10% of its shares, then worth about $ 23 billion.

Nov 9 saw negative sentiment accelerate significantly, with TSLA falling 12% in minutes before the partial recovery. BTC, on the other hand, lost around 2%.

$ TSLA hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Cook: Apple has no plans to accept crypto

The development seems to have overshadowed the news that iApple CEO Tim Cook owns cryptocurrencies. In an interview, Cook debunked optimism about potential crypto purchases or corporate adoption, explaining that there are currently no plans to do so.

Related: Coinbase App Reclaims Top Position on Apple’s App Store, Crypto.com Rises to Third Place

“Yes, I believe it is reasonable to have them as part of a diversified portfolio,He commented at the DealBook conference, according to CNBC.

As Cointelegraph reported, Musk remains much more direct in his approach to selected Bitcoin and altcoins, while Tesla retains its $ 1.5 billion BTC allocation made earlier this year.

“If Apple added support for Bitcoin on the iPhone and converted its treasury to standard Bitcoin, it would be worth at least $ 1 trillion to its shareholders.” he answered MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor.