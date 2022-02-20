Tesla should achieve full autonomous driving this year, according to Elon Musk – News – Hybrids and Electrics

It is possible that many of us already take the future predictions of Elon Musk with some caution, who in recent years has proposed advances that have taken longer than expected to arrive or, even today, we are still waiting for. One of these advances is, without a doubt, the complete autonomous driving of his Tesla vehicles, something that he has been promising for several years. Now, again, the CEO of Tesla has jumped to the fore for a new statement in which he predicts that said autonomy will be achieved this year 2022.

At the beginning of the life of the well-known FSD (Full Self-Driving) system, it was already taken for granted that the hardware that the vehicles that agreed to mount said system would incorporate would be fully functional for years to come, having to carry out periodic updates to complete the level of autonomy that the car in question would achieve. In recent months we have seen how the first generation that installed the FSD hardware has become somewhat outdated and from the corporation they also proposed a renewal of its physical gutting.

Under the premise that “next year we will achieve full autonomous driving”, many have been the followers who already distrust such a statement. Now Elon Musk goes a step further and no longer goes “next year” to promise the arrival of his technology, but rather affirms that we would know it this year 2022.

This statement has been made by the CEO himself during his financial statement regarding Tesla’s fourth quarter of 2021. Musk’s full statement was as follows: “I would be surprised if we don’t achieve safer-than-human fully autonomous driving this year. It would surprise me”. The manager did not add more details to his statement during the conference, but he did the same through his own Twitter account, as he is used to doing occasionally.

The lack of details about this concise prediction caused many followers and specialists to ask about it, to which the CEO went to his official Twitter profile to add his full confidence in this technology and, later, eluded that plans to license self-driving software to other automakerssince it considers that they are about five years behind Tesla in terms of autonomous technology development.

On the possibility of Tesla starting to sell its own FSD software to other manufacturers, it would be a notable step for the American firm, since it would not only position itself in the market as a vehicle manufacturer, but also as a technology firm, something that Elon Musk has emphasizing several years, in addition to its humanoid robot project, the Tesla Bot, presented last year during the celebration of the so-called ‘AI Day’. In any case, if the official arrival of full autonomous driving in Tesla vehicles is confirmed, it would be a blow to the table by the Americans with respect to the rest of the competent brands in the automotive sector.