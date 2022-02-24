Tesla shows the patent that explains how the mega-castings of its chassis protect the Model Y – Technology – Hybrids and Electrics

Less and less to go Tesla Begins Manufacturing Model Y at New Gigafactories in Austin, Texas and Berlin, Germany. One of the novelties that its production lines will contribute is the use of gigantic foundry machines that allow the creation of two new front and rear subframe parts, which replace the more than 70 weldments currently in use. Tesla has filed a patent in which he describes the technology used for crumple zonescompletely new and that, on the other hand, forces you to recertify the car in crash tests.

Almost two years ago Elon Musk assured that Tesla would revolutionize the way of manufacturing cars with the introduction in the process of large castings created from gigantic machines. Instead of welding sheets of metal together to make the front and rear parts of the body, Tesla will cast them in one piece, simplifying the entire process. What he did not explain at the time is how this new structure will behave in the event of an accident. The new technology is more complicated to execute than previously thought and is so different that the Model Y will need to be re-certified.

According to what Musk said via Twitter back in 2020, it would be the Berlin gigafactory the first to use this new manufacturing process. Later, Fremont and Shanghai would add these processes to their lines, once perfected in the German factory. But now it is known that the Texas Gigafactory it will also use these mega-castings to create the Model Y chassis.

Some images of the Tesla patent showing the operation of the new Model Y crumple zones.

The new manufacturing technology is a challenge for engineering in deformation zones since cast parts do not behave like welded parts. The patent filed in July 2021 by Tesla called “integrated energy absorbing castings” has now been released today for examination by anyone who is interested. The accompanying patent documentation acknowledges that the new chassis parts they are not so simple as it might have seemed at first. Their behavior is completely different in the event of an accident. To meet the established safety requirements, Tesla had to design special structures for the proper functioning of controlled deformation zones.

Unlike regular extrusions and stampings, these large parts absorb energy generating deformations and progressive fractures in the cast part. During the shock the bill starts on the outside and spreads to the inside. Progressive crush ensures shock performance robust and repeatable. In addition, the fracture operation also means that after a minor crash, the car can be more easily repaired simply by replacing the cast structures.

8 Gigapresses are already working at the Gigafactories in Austin and Berlin to manufacture the parts for the Model Y subframe.

To produce these large castings, Tesla has installed in both Berlin and Austin eight huge machines that it has called GigaPress. Each one takes only 60-120 seconds to create each part, simplifying the Model Y production process. In addition, in combination with the new structural battery pack made up of 4680 cells, it increases the rigidity of the assembly and also protection when an accident occurs.