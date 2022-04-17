Tesla stops delivering mobile connectors with its cars. If you want one you will have to buy it and they cost at least 200 dollars

Tesla will not provide mobile charging connectors with its vehicles, so if you want to get one you will have to buy it separately. The firm’s decision has been revealed by users and it responds, as detailed by its own CEOElon Musk, to the little benefit that users get from the device: “The usage statistics were very low, so seemed like a waste. On the positive (minor) side, we will be including more plug adapters with the mobile connector kit.”

Level 1 and 2 cables cost, respectively, $275 and $400. Today the company’s website in the US reports that both the mobile connector with NEMA 14-50 cable, for $400; like Gen 2, which plugs into any 110V household outlet and costs $275, are out of stock. In the Spanish version it is also noted that there is no stock of the mobile connector with cable with a maximum charging speed of 11 kW, which costs 590 euros, and the Gen 2, 340 euros.

just a few hours ago Musk tweeted that the multinational has decided to lower the price and speed up orders. “Following feedback, we will lower the price of the Mobile Connector to 200 dollars and we will facilitate the order with the car,” said the Tesla manager, who insists: “Keep in mind that the mobile connector is not necessary if you have a Tesla wall one or to use Superchargers. It is recommended to install the Tesla Wall Connector well before the car arrives.”

It is not the first time that Tesla has changed the equipment with which it delivers its vehicles. In the past the manufacturer came to include a charging cable with a NEMA 14-50 connector, level 2; and another for a normal, level 1 socket. Over time, however, he decided to remove the first from the package of his cars, leaving only the NEMA 5-15, for a normal socket.

As detailed by the manufacturer itself on its website, the Gen 2 allows you to connect to any standard domestic installation, with a maximum output power of 1.3 kW and charging speeds of between two and three miles of autonomy per hour. In a new twist, Tesla has decided not to include a mobile connector in the equipment with which it delivers the vehicles, a measure that Musk justifies due to its low use. The manager advances, yes, that the kits will include more plug adapters.

Tesla is not the first manufacturer in the sector to make a similar decision. At the beginning of the year, the Korean Kia also chose not to include the charging cable in its new EV6 model. Interestingly, there are studies of the sale of electric vehicles that show that one of the factors that still put many buyers off, even above the price, is the so-called “range anxiety”, the fear of running out of battery, and the shortage of charging points.