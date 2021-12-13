Tesla Supercharger, the charging network continues to grow also in Italy

The Supercharger network it is an added value that Tesla offers to the owners of its electric cars. As we all know, this is a fast charging network that continues to grow in order to offer the American manufacturer’s customers the possibility of being able to supply their car with energy, to be able to travel long distances without problems. Infrastructure that continues to expand also in Italy.

In the last few days, Tesla announced that it has passed the milestone of 400 charging stations thanks to the opening of the Cuneo and Grandate stations. In the first there are two 150 kW Supercharger stations. In the second, however, we find 8 stations of 250 kW. But the growth of this infrastructure in our country is certainly not over.

Looking at the map of the Supercharger network on Tesla’s official website, it can be discovered that over 10 new stations are already planned in Italy. Going to see the timing of commissioning on each of them, it turns out that the new stations will become operational between the end of 2021 and the first half of 2022, provided that Tesla obviously respects the timetable communicated.

The growth plan for Italian Superchargers is part of the much broader expansion of the network worldwide. Lately it seems that the company of Elon Musk has accelerated the expansion of these charging points, probably not only to improve the charging experience of its growing number of customers but also in view of opening the network to other electric cars.

As we know, Tesla is carrying out a first pilot project in the Netherlands where battery-powered vehicles from other car manufacturers can use Superchargers. Elon Musk’s plan would be to make the entire Supercharger network accessible to everyone. Obviously, to avoid excessive traffic inside the stations it is necessary to increase their presence and the number of stations inside them.