Tesla Supercharger, the turning point project – Electric

In recent weeks, Elon Musk had opened the possibility of making the charging network available to all electric cars in circulation Supercharger, which we remind to be currently available only to Tesla owners. The South African manager has now decided to move from words to deeds, starting a pilot project in the Netherlands which foresees that 10 charging stations Superchargers can also be used by owners of electric cars from car manufacturers other than Tesla. A first step towards a probable future turning point.

As of today, Tesla’s Supercharger charging network matters over 25,000 stations worldwide, and is considered by most insiders to be one of the keys to the success of the Palo Alto brand. The announcement of recent weeks by Elon Musk follows the trend that is being recorded globally: in more and more countries, in fact, the regulators are pushing for the creation of a universal standard charging network usable by all drivers of any electric car. Also for this reason Musk himself was convinced in stating: “It has always been our ambition to open the Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles: by doing so, we would encourage more and more drivers to switch to electric, accelerating the sustainable transition that the world of mobility is undergoing”.

At the moment, as anticipated, only the 1st charging stations in the Netherlands will be made available to all electric car drivers, who will be able to use them through the Tesla app and only if the car is equipped with a CCS charging socket. Clearly, Tesla drivers will be able to continue using the Supercharger stations that are part of the project, with the company headed by Elon Musk making it known that it will monitor site congestion and receive customer feedback. Drivers of a non-Tesla-branded electric car who join the trial will have to pay higher rates.