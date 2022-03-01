Tesla Superchargers for other brands may not be as safe as we imagined – News – Hybrids and Electrics

One of Tesla’s great assets is its excellent charging network. Whether it’s ports at destination or superchargers en route, Austin’s have infrastructure that’s the envy of the world. Recently, Elon Musk’s firm has made the decision to open those precious points to other electric cars. A step that little by little is being implemented in all the territories and that It is assuming an advantage for users who do not have a Tesla. However, there can also be problems.

The Netherlands has been the first territory outside the United States to open up the entire supercharger network to third parties. A limited number of locations in France and Norway have recently been added. It is no longer strange to find non-Tesla cars connected to one of the many existing charging points. From the first day there have been problems in this regard, especially due to the short connection hose and the difficulty of some models to connect due to the different position of their loading mouth.

That is why it is common to see how each car parks in a different way depending on that condition. However, what we had not seen until now is that those chargers also they can bring security problems by not blocking the connection perfectly. As you already know, to prevent some “funny guy” from disconnecting electric cars while they charge, all the connectors have a safety block that prevents the hose from being removed during recharging.

Incompatibilities of Tesla points in third-party vehicles can cause this issue, as can be seen in this user’s video. He has been one of the first to realize the situation. The test that he has carried out leaves no room for much doubt. While recharging a KIA EV6, the user gets out of the car, locks it and walks away to leave the key so that the automatic opening sensors do not trip. Under these conditions it approaches the charging socket and that is when the drama occurs.

With the car closed it should be impossible to be able to disconnect the supercharger hose, but this is not the case. The safety lock does not act as it should, and just by pressing on the connector the recharge is paralyzed and the socket is disconnected. This poses a serious risk for third-party users who want to take advantage of the Tesla charging network, as they must be aware that this problem exists and, therefore, they will have to be vigilant so that another user does not disconnect the car. Not much is expected to happen either. We imagine that Tesla can not do much either, since it has already done enough with opening the facilities. We do not know if it happens with more models, so it will be the users who have to try it, just in case.