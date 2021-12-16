Tesla taxi in France, serious accident: remain suspended

A serious accident occurred in France last week, due to problems and blockages recorded in Tesla cars used by the French taxi company G7 in Paris. A very critical and frightening episode happened in the 13th arrondissement, one of the most populated in the capital.

A taxi driver driving his Tesla, while he had passengers on board for his taxi service, totally lost control of the vehicle. The car seemed to accelerate by itself, without receiving any commands from the driver and actually without even an apparent reason. And this is how in just a few seconds it became practically unmanageable by the driver who was behind the wheel.

The problem is that Tesla has gone to crashing badly against a container for glass bottles that was on the side of the street, making it literally explode and thus causing an immense rain of glass fragments which, inevitably, in such a populated and lively neighborhood in the city of Paris, have injured many people of passage in the area at that time. But that’s not all, the car’s mad rush didn’t end there, quite the contrary. The car also collided with a traffic light and finally got stuck under a van, where it finally stopped and ended its endless and crazy race. All this, clearly cutting the road to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Unfortunately, seven were seriously injured, but others were also involved in a more mild manner. It could have been much worse, it’s true, but obviously what happened is unforgivable. The episode re-launched the debate over Tesla’s car safety, which is why Elon Musk and his carmaker have already been accused several times in the past.

The taxi driver who found himself behind the wheel of the car said that it suddenly accelerated, that he tried in every way to stop it, but it was absolutely not possible. The car was one Tesla Model 3, which moreover is the best-selling electric in France since the beginning of the year and, as we have seen, is also the favorite throughout Europe in 2021.

Clearly the decision of the G7 taxi company, as a precaution (company with about 9,000 taxis) is to suspend the rides of all its Tesla cars, which are currently 37 in the French capital. This is not the first time they have occurred. similar situations, however, the manufacturer has rejected all responsibility, stating that what happened cannot be linked to technical and production problems; this is what emerges at the moment from an initial analysis of the data. According to the taxi driver, however, the car was really out of control and the brakes didn’t work either, so we’ll see how the issue develops.