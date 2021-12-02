Business

Tesla: the Cyberquad for children arrives that was not announced

Zach Shipman
Tesla Cyberquad it should be the first electric vehicle for urban mobility of the company Elon Musk. However, traces of this project, already postponed several times by Tesla, seem to have been lost. In the meantime, however, the children’s version, which appeared on the company’s website without prior notice to a price of $ 1,900.

Cyberquad for Kids: Here it is on Tesla’s website

In the forms it is reminiscent of the Cyberquad, with an almost intimidating front and square shapes throughout the body. The vehicle features an all-steel chassis, a padded seat and adjustable suspension with rear disc brakes. The fully electric children’s ATV can ride up to 24 kilometers and touch one maximum speed of 16 km per hour. The company claims that suitable for children aged eight and over.

The dimensions of the package that is delivered to the buyers’ home are 120 x 66 x 68 cm, for a weight of about 55 kg. Overall, the vehicle can bear a maximum weight of 68 kg, while there are three ways of traveling, from enable according to the type of driver. The speed can, in fact, be limited to 8 km / h, the same speed at which the vehicle can proceed in reverse. A fully discharged battery can take up to 5 hours to fully charge.

Not the first time that Tesla anticipates its projects with toy versions or devices that somehow retrace their characteristics. A few days ago Elon Musk announced a whistle called Cyberwhistle, clearly inspired by the Cybertruck. In the past, it was the turn of the Cybertruck in a radio-controlled car version.

The children’s ATV comes right next door Christmas holidays. Not surprisingly, obviously, because it can be a decidedly original Christmas present, even if on the Tesla website we read that “delivery within the holidays not guaranteed” (and in any case shipments for now are limited to the United States only). Normally the promotional initiatives of this type of Tesla are highly coveted by fans and the products are sold out within a few hours. The Cyberquad for children can be booked at this address.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AhpB-hlln-4

