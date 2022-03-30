Tesla: The two best-selling electric cars in Europe surpass all the brands of the Volkswagen Group together

Lat the request of electric cars has been shot in Europe to the point that they already represent 11% of total sales of automobiles on the continent. Namely, one in 10 new cars sold in Europe is 100% electric, something unthinkable a few months ago. According to consultant data Jato DynamicsEuropean demand for battery-powered cars soared 77% in February until 87,400 registrations.

Tesla, leader of the electrical market in Europe

The appearance of new models and continued support from governments with significant public incentives has had a clear impact on consumer demand for electric vehicles. growth is widespread in almost all brandsbut there is one that takes the cake, the American Tesla.

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y: the best sellers

Tesla led the electric car market in February with a 18.1% stake. With just two models on the market, the Tesla Model 3 and the ModelY (sales of Model S and Model X are residual), the company Elon Musk super in sales to all brands of the Volkswagen Group together (VW, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Cupra and Porsche), which obtained the 17.6% of sales in this segment.

The Tesla Model 3 and the ModelY They lead the classification of the best-selling electric cars in Europe with a great advantage over the rest. The Model 3 reached the 9,061 registrations in February, 67% more than in the same period of the previous year, while the ModelY I arrived at 6,729 units delivered. Between the two they add up to 15,790 units and monopolize 18% of the electric vehicle market.

The Volkswagen ID.4 and the Skoda Enyaq iV, the two best-selling electric vehicles of the VW Group.

Another curious fact is that the combined sales of the Model 3 and the Model Y surpassed those of the volkswagen golfthe best-selling car in Europe with 15,041 units registered in February. In fact, the Model 3 ranked position number 21 in the general ranking of best-selling models on the continent. very far from the historic first position What did I occupy? in September 2021 with 24,591 units registered. The Ukraine War and the Semiconductor Shortage have also affected Tesla.

Great rise of the Fiat 500e

The Fiat 500 Electric completed the European podium with 3,796 units enrolled in February and a growth of 74% compared to the same month of the previous year. Fourth place went to Kia e Niro with 3,455 deliveries, 29% more than the previous year, while the hyundai ioniq 5 moved up to fifth position with 3,255 sold units.

The Fiat 500e was the third best-selling electric car in February.FIAT

The list of the 10 best-selling battery-powered cars in February is completed by Hyundai Kona Electric (3,032), the renault zoe (2,925), the Volkswagen ID.4 (2,716), the Skoda Enyaq iV (2,687) and the mini electric (2,246). The Volkswagen ID.3 was eleventh with 2,246 units, while the Dacia spring (the cheapest electric car on the market) fell to eighteenth position with 1,883 deliveries.

in Spain, the best-selling electric car is also the Tesla Model 3 with 1,121 units registered so far this year, according to AutoInfor data up to March 29. And that is not one of the cheapest electric (from 51,990 euros without Plan Moves III). The Kia e-Niro (699) and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (307) complete the podium, while the Tesla Model Y is fifth with 274 deliveries in our country. The high price of the Model Y (from 65,990 euros without the possibility of taking advantage of the Moves III) make it less well received than the Model 3 among consumers.

The best-selling electric cars in Europe (February)