Tesla thud on Wall Street, Musk bets on robots – Economy

The record profit of 2021 is not enough for Tesla. On Wall Street, the shares of the electric car giant closed down 12%, burning 109 billion in market capitalization in one session. What annoys investors is the fact that Tesla will not launch any new models this year, instead focusing on the ‘Tesla Bot’, the robot that Elon Musk is betting on. During the conference call following the presentation of the quarterly, Musk explained that Optimus, the code name of the robot, is the “most important product” that Tesla is developing this year because it has the potential to revolutionize the economy. Optimus is currently more important than a new Tesla car model or other vehicle because over time it could become “more meaningful than auto business,” he said. Words that, according to analysts, only serve to shift attention from a greater problem, namely the bottlenecks to supply chains that – as Tesla warned – will weigh on production in 2022.