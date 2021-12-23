Tesla under investigation for the use of video games in the car

Tesla ends up under investigation again. There National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the United States officially started a formal investigation on the safety risks in the use of video games inside the infotainment system of the American manufacturer’s electric cars. As we know, the company of Elon Musk for some time has begun to expand the functions related to the entertainment of the infotainment of its cars, also introducing a series of games.

The problem that gave rise to this issue stems from the fact that some of these video games they can also be started with the car in motion and not just when the vehicle is parked. To point out this peculiarity, The New York Times at the beginning of December. It was discovered, specifically, that the games Sky Force Reloaded, Solitaire and The Battle of Polytopia could also be run while on the move.

We had wanted to investigate the question and we had been able to verify that it was true. Trying to start them inside a Tesla Model 3 in motion, only the message “Only a passenger can play Tesla Arcade while the vehicle is in motion. Check the current names before playingBy giving “confirmation” that whoever was playing was the passenger, you could start playing.