Tesla unveils an updated Model S with LED matrix headlights in Taiwan

Tesla unveiled a version of the Model S with some news which concern the front and rear lights, the charging flap and some other minor details. This model was unveiled during a private event Tesla held in Taiwan. Some shots of the car were then leaked through the Web and allowed us to observe the main changes.

As Electrek points out, it is possible that this updated version and the specific one for the international market given the presence of the CCS socket. However, we know that Tesla tends to standardize production and therefore it is possible that the innovations seen on the Model S may also arrive on the versions for the American market (CCS socket excluded). After all, Elon Musk’s company produces all Model S at the Fremont plant. Furthermore, we know very well that the manufacturer tends to implement novelties on its cars once they are ready, without any particular notice. It could therefore be the innovations introduced with the Model Year 2022 of the electric sedan.

However, some clues had recently emerged that suggested that Tesla wanted to make some changes to the Model S, despite the restyling being quite recent. In fact, a prototype of the electric sedan with some cosmetic changes had been intercepted during some road tests in December 2021.