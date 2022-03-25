Tesla updates the ‘yoke’ steering wheel and improves its ergonomics

These criticisms are added to those that had already arisen among the public and followers of Tesla, even the driver responsible for recording the Tesla Model S Plaid record at the Nürburgring did not want to comment (or use) about this new steering wheel. Meanwhile, Elon Musk continues to play down these criticisms, pointing out that the idea was born to be able to see the wide screen better What’s behind the wheel?

At first it was made for the Model S (here its technical sheet), and from then on it also came for the X, to which many users did not like it. All in all, this is a flyer that moves away from traditional circulars, which would lead to this change being really risky , but above all worrying. Among the reasons for this was the security it offered, but now the Elon Musk brand has offered a solution.

Tesla always seems to find a way to make a big splash with minimal effort and thus constantly stay on trend. In 2020, the firm had announced the launch of the Model S and Model X updated for 2021, but in that update what was added was one more detail that nobody expected: the ‘yoke’ steering wheel.

How it is now

the same reminiscent of an airplane control more than a car because of its peculiar shape. Among the features that the Tesla yoke included is the complete elimination of the typical levers that can be found behind the steering wheel and that are used for some basic actions such as turning on the turn signals, operating the windshield wipers or turning on the lights.

In return, all these actions are available either on digital buttons on the steering wheel itself or directly on the central screen. In any case, one of the biggest criticisms that this steering wheel has received is that the vehicle’s horn is a small button and is not activated by pressing the central part of the steering wheel (where the airbag is), something that could change in the near future.

Now, and in order to improve ergonomics, the American brand has updated its software to version 2021.36 to adapt usability of this item. Thus, one of the main novelties directly affects the indicators. And it is that the addition of the ‘yoke’ meant the disappearance of the classic levers behind the steering wheel in the Model S.

Your other changes

In the same way, and as something important in relation to the first model, it has been possible to improve the management of the direction indicators, since Tesla has eliminated the physical controls behind the steering wheel, replacing them with touch controls On the steering wheel

Also, in case the car tries to detect a rear lane change, the indicator will not turn off until the maneuver is complete. The aim of these and other small improvements is to make the new steering wheel much more practical and intuitive to use.