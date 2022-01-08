Tesla, very bad news for customers: Elon Musk’s announcement

Tesla, very bad news for all customers of the well-known US company: Elon Musk’s announcement. Let’s find out what it is.

As many know Tesla is a US company specializing in production of electric cars, photovoltaic panels and energy storage systems. The main objective of the company is to encourage more and more the use of sources of renewable energy. Tesla has made its way into the market world above all through the production of cars that drive themselves as well as electric vehicles. Obviously the various models on the market cannot yet go completely alone and do not yet present on-board software. For autonomous driving there is in fact a inflation as announced by the CEO Elon Musk: let’s find out all the details about it.

Tesla, price increase for autonomous driving

The software of Tesla for the fully autonomous driving will suffer a increase, this is what Elon Musk announced. The cost will go up to $ 12,000 with an increase of 2,000 dollars compared to the previous price. There is also a increase also for themonthly subscription. It is not yet known how much the expense will amount to, at the moment it is $ 199 a month and will increase with the release of the software. Being a software component and not hardware, all models of Tesla they can request it even if with limitations.

There request it can be carried out via the computer present in the cars even if it is not accepted immediately, but the safety scores estimated by the company are screened according to the parameters collected while driving. The release of the fully autonomous driving software of Tesla has been expected for 4 years and at the moment no date is known yet expected exit.