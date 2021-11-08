Tesla vs Volkswagen, here’s where the difference lies. In the crisis at the top of the German giant, with the breezy removal of No. 1 Herbert Diess, the comparison with Elon Musk’s house weighs heavily. Which, according to Diess, should be taken as a model.

Tesla vs Volkswagen: Elon Musk already wins at the factory

The autonomy guaranteed by the batteries? The on-board software? This also counts. But it is above all the production process to have become the main competitive advantage of the American company. This is the central point, on which Musk and Diess agree. And on which the latter is insisting within his leadership group, but ending up splitting his stakeholders. With the powerful internal union to lead the revolt, with the request for dismissal in the trunk. Now the American site Electrek has details revealed of an analysis that Diess shared with his collaborators. Emphasizing the risk associated with the fact that its revolutionary Tesla manufacturing process is bringing it home to German brands, with the Giga Factory in Brandenburg. In reality, Diess’s fears sound like a wake-up call for the entire European auto industry. Musk produces at a much lower cost and if he attacks lower market segments compared to those covered so far they would be pains for everyone.

Tesla vs Volkswagen: they make a car in 10 hours, VW takes twice as much

“Tesla has long been valued for its cars’ software, range, and acceleration, but had problems with quality“, Diess explained. “His way of producing was ridiculed. But our main competitor is learning fast. Quality is improving, more positive customer feedback. In Brandenburg, Tesla wants to build half a million cars with 7,000 people, direct and indirect. And with impressive productivity: expected 90 units per hour in a line, 10 hours per car“. And this is where Volkswagen does not stand up to comparison: today in the VW electric factory, Zwickau, 30 hours per vehicle are needed. Work is underway to bring them first at 20 and then at 16, but it would still be a slower and more expensive process than the American competitor.

The # 1 Diess: “You don’t need to close your eyes …”

“Today, Tesla sets the standards“, Diess notes. “They build the car around the software and updates are already part of the daily life of customers… I don’t need to mention here what all this means on the stock market. Tesla has unlimited access to money and resources thanks to its high rating. These numbers are what prompt me to report this new competition and not to close your eyes. Even if I stop talking about it, Elon Musk is here to stay, revolutionizing our industry and rapidly becoming more competitive. The Model 3 was the best-selling car in Europe in September, in front of the Golf. And this despite the fact that Tesla does not yet build cars in Europe, she just cares. Only those who understand and keep an eye on the competition can win. Tesla is the benchmark today and other strong start-ups are entering our market from China“