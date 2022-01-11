Tesla will be able to produce 2,000 Model Y’s in the Gigafactory of

Tesla has received special approval from the Land of Brandenburg to produce 2,000 Model Ys, despite the fact that the German Gigafactory is still suspended due to environmental concerns.

The Gigafactory is awaiting the hearing of the administrative court of Frankfurt on the Oder, which must decide whether the complaints of the environmentalists are founded and therefore allow or deny the start of production activities by Tesla’s Gigafactory.

The factory is surrounded by protests from ecologists who, after complaints about the deforestation of the area and the removal of local fauna, are worried about the water captured by the Eggersdorf aqueduct, the availability of which would be diverted entirely to the factory.

Tesla, still problems for the opening of the GigaFactory in Berlin. He’ll have to wait for a judge’s sentence

In this suspended state, the Gigafactory had nevertheless received permission to produce 250 Model Ys for testing purposes. The quality of the models that came off the German production lines did not satisfy Tesla, which deemed them “poor quality“And far from spec.

He then asked to produce new test units, and the Brandenburg State Department of the Environment conceded to Tesla a special approval to make 500 Model Ys per week for a total of 2,000 units. They will therefore be cars not intended for sale.