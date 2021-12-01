Tesla will start production at Giga Berlin in December

The long wait for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) to start production lines at its Berlin Gigafactory may be over.

What happened

As Bloomberg reports, citing German magazine Automobilwoche, Tesla is likely to begin manufacturing operations in Germany in December.

The commencement of operations has been postponed over and over again due to Tesla’s inability to obtain environmental clearance for the Grünheide site, a municipality in the Oder-Spree (Brandenburg) district located 30 kilometers southeast of Berlin.

Local regulatory authorities are likely to grant the necessary permits within a few days, the magazine reported.

According to the findings, series production will begin in January, with the production rate gradually increasing from 1,000 cars per week; the German plant could produce up to 30,000 vehicles in the first half of 2022, the report adds.

Because it is important

Tesla is currently meeting demand in Europe by exporting from its Shanghai Gigafactory, but this leads to logistical difficulties as well as lengthening delivery times.

For Musk & Co., a quick opening of the plant after a long delay could be the need of the moment.

It was revealed on Friday that Tesla has withdrawn its request to use $ 1.3 billion in subsidies from the German government for the planned battery manufacturing facility at the Gigafactory in Berlin.

Tesla closed the session on Friday down 3.05% to $ 1,081.92.