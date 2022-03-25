Tesla works on a manganese battery cell, halfway between the NCM and the LFP – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

During the event in which the CEO of Tesla delivered the first Model Y units that have come off the production lines of the Berlin Gigafactory, Elon Musk also spoke about topics other than vehicles and their production. Responding to questions from the journalists gathered there and their queries regarding the batteries, the leader stated that he sees great potential in the manganese-based battery chemistry.

According to Musk, the automobile industry has the obligation to focus much more intensely on the supply chain of the materials that make up a battery, getting involved even in obtaining the main minerals that form its cells. In the speech before the employees of the Berlin Gigafactory that Musk gave after the delivery to its owner of the first of the Model Y manufactured in Germany, one of the questions was directed towards the possibility that Tesla manufactured batteries based on graphene.

Like many other experts in this industry, Musk said that is skeptical about its production, due to the complexity involved in manufacturing graphene. However, taking advantage of the topic, he did announce that Tesla is working to make batteries with other materials. The CEO reiterated that for the foreseeable future, the industry will focus on nickel-based ternary cells (NCM-nickel-cobalt-manganese, NCA-nickel-cobalt-aluminum) for long-range vehicles and in iron phosphate cells (LFP) for those with less scope. At this point, Musk added a third option to his comment, referring to a cell of manga rich batteryneso: “I think there is an interesting potential for manganese.”

Tesla has been exploring the properties of manganese for use in battery cells for some time. On the famous Battery Day of September 22, 2020, Musk stated that “it is relatively easy to make a cathode that is two-thirds nickel and one-third manganese, which would allow us to produce 50% more cell volume with the same amount of nickel.

The CEO has not wanted to offer more details about this possibility, beyond revealing that Tesla is working on it, with the aim of use this chemistry as a complement to nickel and iron based chemistries. “On a large scale, we need tens, maybe hundreds of millions of tons of raw materials. Therefore, the materials used to produce these batteries on a large scale must be common or you will never be able to scale production.”

Several research groups have published articles on promising manganese-rich cathode batteries that could offer interesting features since they offer a higher energy density than iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and a potentially lower price than nickel-rich batteries (NCM-NCA). Although Tesla usually uses NCA batteries, without manganese, it has also used the NCM trio, which does contain it, although in a very low proportion, in its Powerwall batteries. Nissan also uses a manganese-rich cathode in the original Leaf battery.

Finally, the CEO reiterated the need to focus on battery mineral supply with the aim of accelerating the transition to electric transport and renewable energies. Musk estimates that the world will need 300 TWh of battery cell production to achieve a complete transition to a sustainable world.