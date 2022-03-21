Tesla’s 4680 cells will reduce the price of electric cars: Panasonic ratifies it – Technology – Hybrids and Electrics

Panasonic CEO, kazuo tadanobuhas offered some interesting details about the process that has led his company to achieve manufacture the new 4680 battery cells that Tesla introduced on Battery Day. A complicated job that for a year has led them to deal with several complex obstacles that, once overcome, result in a product that has the potential to reduce the cost of producing electric cars and change the automotive industry forever.

The September 22, 2020 It is a date that will remain in the history of the electric car. During Battery Day, Elon Musk unveiled the new 4680 battery cells that are six times more powerful than the 2170 and with five times the energy capacity. Its larger size multiplies by more than five the volume of active material it can hold, and the elimination of the connectors that connect each electrode with the battery casing, allow it to increase performance to achieve 16% more autonomy and reduce costs. of production.

The nomenclature of the new cell, 4680, refers to its dimensions: 46 mm in diameter and 80 mm high. Compared to the latest generation of Tesla cells, the 2170 (21 mm in diameter and 70 mm high) means going from a volume of 24,232 mm3 to 132,884mm3an increase of 5.5 times in volume. In his presentation, Elon Musk assured that the format had been selected as an optimal limit which reduces production costs without causing problems in charging at high power and without causing difficulties to the thermal management systemwhich occur in the case of the largest cells.

A little history

Yasuaki Takamotoin charge of the Panasonic Battery Division in the United States, shared Tesla’s idea of ​​making the cells bigger was a key aspect to make electric cars more affordable. It goes from between 4,000-8,000 cells per vehicle to around 500. That is, not only fewer cells, but also fewer pieces to join them.

However, a Japanese company it took longer than usual in scaling processes with the aim of expanding production to maintain safety standards. Larger cells are more difficult to produce as they are prone to overheat and more susceptible to particulate pollution.

4680 cells are feasible

However, the Tesla itself knows that its 4680 cells can be manufactured and it has demonstrated it by doing it in its own facilities, at the moment on a test scale. Although with that Kato Road pilot line, near Fremont, will be able to manufacture up to 10 GWh per year (an exceptional figure for a pilot installation). Those first cells will begin to be implemented in the new Model Y units that come out of the Texas Gigafactory. There, large-scale production will not start until next year.

But not all this will be enough to assimilate the demand. Tesla will have to rely on other companies as it has done before if it wants to increase production and, once again, Panasonic is its great ally because has already confirmed that it will produce 4680 cells. It is currently in the early stages of testing so full-scale production won’t start until next year. The company also announced that its Energy division will produce the new 4680 cylindrical lithium-ion batteries. in Japan“to later expand its business worldwide”.

According to an article recently published by teslaratiPanasonic Power Division CEO Kazuo Tadanobu provided Bloomberg some details about the 4680 battery cell situation at the current time. He has acknowledged that have the potential to generate great progress in the automotive industry since, over time, they will reduce the cost of production while maintaining all levels of security and improving performance.

However, he also acknowledges that the process of getting to where they are now it has not been easy. The CEO explained that it’s not just about making a bigger battery. Panasonic has been working hard on it for more than a year. Tadanobu said that the process of developing the 4680 cells “required an immense amount of stamina” and that what seems like a simple change in cell size required “considerable nerve”. This entire process was carried out without the company knowing what Tesla’s technical opinion was regarding the prototype they were developing.

Finally, the good news is that Tesla has been aware of the work developed by Panasonic and, according to the latest reports, finally has given them its seal of viability. Although they won’t go into full production until next year, the 4680 cells are already working as Tesla and Panasonic expected.

Once the manufacturer begins to implement them on real commercial vehicles, this entire process that started on September 22, 2020 will become a reality. The Tesla Model Y It will be the first of its electric cars to see the light of day with the new structural battery made up of 4680 cylindrical cells. The next model to have them will be the Tesla Cybertruck. Two vehicles for which strong demand is expected once they reach the market and which will require a redoubled effort by Tesla, Panasonic and those other manufacturers that the Californian manufacturer will need to meet the demand that lies ahead.

Panasonic is Tesla’s largest battery partner and maintains its partnership with Tesla at the large Nevada Gigafactory. But even as Tadanobu went on to talk about Panasonic’s leadership as Tesla’s main battery supplier, Tesla, spurred by demand, will look to other companies and other chemists. Currently, it already has contracts with LG Energy Solution and with CATL.