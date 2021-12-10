Business

Tesla’s autonomous driving to the test in New York City: red light

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

from

Paolo Centofanti

Autonomous drivingElectric car

Among the reasons behind Tesla’s incredible market capitalization is the great consideration for the advancements in the field of autonomous driving developed in-house by the Elon Musk automaker. But beyond the proclamations of the visionary entrepreneur, and despite the fact that for years those who buy a Tesla have been able to order the autopilot package with “Autonomous driving at maximum potential” with the promise of the forthcoming availability of the “self-steering system on city ​​streets “, the truth is that Tesla’s ability to drive autonomously in all situations is still a long way off. Proof of this is a new video in which a Tesla Model S owner with the latest beta of the Full Self Drive autopilot tested Tesla’s most advanced driver assistance system on the streets of New York City.

The video is interesting because the traffic of the metropolitan area of ​​New York City and Manhattan is much more similar to that of European cities than to California and the western United States in general, where most of the tests of companies take place. Americans active on the autonomous driving front. In the video it is possible to see Tesla’s software in difficulty with the entrance and exit from the tunnel that leads from New Jersey to Manhattan, but also with the traffic of the Big Apple, with its construction sites, “aggressive” motorists and the many pedestrians. And we are talking about a city in which the streets mainly form a large grid of perpendicular lines. We don’t dare to imagine what could happen in a city like Rome or Milan.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Air fryer maintenance: tricks to follow

4 weeks ago

Amazon, here is the new sorting depot in Trento: 70 people will work on it when fully operational – Chronicle

1 week ago

These petrol cars are interesting. Can you explain to me though …

October 31, 2021

New variant does not spare crypto, sales also on Bitcoin By Investing.com

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button