Tesla’s autonomous driving to the test in New York City: red light

Among the reasons behind Tesla’s incredible market capitalization is the great consideration for the advancements in the field of autonomous driving developed in-house by the Elon Musk automaker. But beyond the proclamations of the visionary entrepreneur, and despite the fact that for years those who buy a Tesla have been able to order the autopilot package with “Autonomous driving at maximum potential” with the promise of the forthcoming availability of the “self-steering system on city ​​streets “, the truth is that Tesla’s ability to drive autonomously in all situations is still a long way off. Proof of this is a new video in which a Tesla Model S owner with the latest beta of the Full Self Drive autopilot tested Tesla’s most advanced driver assistance system on the streets of New York City.

The video is interesting because the traffic of the metropolitan area of ​​New York City and Manhattan is much more similar to that of European cities than to California and the western United States in general, where most of the tests of companies take place. Americans active on the autonomous driving front. In the video it is possible to see Tesla’s software in difficulty with the entrance and exit from the tunnel that leads from New Jersey to Manhattan, but also with the traffic of the Big Apple, with its construction sites, “aggressive” motorists and the many pedestrians. And we are talking about a city in which the streets mainly form a large grid of perpendicular lines. We don’t dare to imagine what could happen in a city like Rome or Milan.