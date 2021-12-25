Tesla’s autopilot comes back to the “news”: this time, however, it “saves” a life

Incredible but true what happened in the USA, as the protagonist a pregnant woman and her Tesla that with the autopilot took her in the middle of traffic to the hospital.

Incredible but true, the autonomous driving allowed a woman to give birth your child. Let’s go in order, we are in the USA and more precisely a Philadelphia, with cars queuing due to traffic.

The 33-year-old Yiran Sherry broke the waters right in the middle of traffic, and given the distance from the hospital still 20 minutes away, her husband had to enter Tesla’s autopilot, as the contractions became closer and closer.

Keeping one hand on steering wheel and with the other helping his wife, the couple managed to have your nerves, with their newborn daughter born in the back seats of the American electric car par excellence.

Tesla, news on the autopilot

Hearing this story of the woman who managed to give birth thanks to Tesla’s autopilot, certainly many of us included have had to change their minds about the potential of autonomous driving of the house Elon Musk.

The billionaire himself and founder of the electric brand, recently announced important news for his autopilot, after several criticisms come to him over the last few months. Above all, the change should affect the system on machines outside the USE, and then in Europe.

The fact is, that at the moment i data regarding the autopilot are encouraging for Tesla. Sure the same house released them, but the numbers tell us that with the autopilot function engaged, accidents occur every 7 million km traveled. Instead, without the support of autonomous driving, almost every bang occurs 2 million km traveled.