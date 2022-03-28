Tesla’s Elon Musk is considering creating a new social media platform

Elon Musk CEO of Tesla Inc., said in a few tweets that he is seriously thinking about creating a social media platform because Twitter “does not adhere to the principle of freedom of expression.”

“Since Twitter serves as the de facto public square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy,” Musk tweeted over the weekend, wondering if a new platform will be necessary.

Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done? https://t.co/aPS9ycji37 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

Last week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) told a judge that Musk’s tweets about Tesla they will remain a valid subject for government investigation even if a court throws out their 2018 settlement with the SEC.

Musk is seeking to end the SEC’s oversight of his Twitter posts, claiming the deal is being used to “trample on” his free speech rights. He is also asking the court to block a subpoena from the securities regulator for documents related to the review of his tweets.

Under the SEC settlement agreement, the regulator will distribute funds from the company and Musk to investors who lost money buying Tesla stock after Musk claimed on Twitter that he was thinking of taking the company public.