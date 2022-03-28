Tesla’s laser wipers are now official, goodbye to obsolete technology – Technology – Hybrids and Electrics

Tesla manufactures its electric cars from scratch and without the conditions that traditional manufacturers inherit from combustion cars. Taking advantage of this premise, Californians are developing a whole technological framework to make their cars easier to build, more useful to users and cheaper. Among the systems that Tesla is determined to change from the root are the windscreen cleanersfor those who have invented a water and debris detection system which are subsequently destroyed by laser beam.

The traditional design of windscreen wipers, made up of one or several arms, disturbs the driver’s vision and, in most cases, does not manage to remove water efficiently and is practically harmless against dirt. In 2019, Tesla presented an electromagnetic system that tried to eliminate part of these drawbacks through electromagnetic windshield wipers. Apparently developed for the Roadster, a single rod that works linearly to remove the water that falls on it. The Tesla Cybertruck has also attracted attention because the prototypes shown do not exhibit any type of visible windshield wipers on its front, although this may be due to the fact that the manufacturer is still reviewing the final design.

In May 2019, the United States Patent Office also presented before another system that used lasers to remove water and dirt. Now Tesla’s idea and all its details have been officially published after having granted the patent at the end of 2021. Under the name “Pulsed laser cleaning of debris (debris) accumulated in glass items in vehicles and photovoltaic assemblies” is one of the coolest (and craziest) ideas from the Californian manufacturer.

In the text that describes the patent, Tesla states that it is a cleaning system for the windows (and solar panels) of a vehicle that includes three components: a optical assembly which emits a laser beam to irradiate a region on the glass, a debris detection circuit accumulated over that region and a control circuit. The control circuit calibrates the parameters associated with the laser beam emitted from the optics based on the elements detected on the region. It also controls the level of exposure of the laser beam on them based on the calibration.

The system would be made up of a circuit that detects accumulated debris, an optical assembly that emits a laser beam, and a control circuit.

Although it is not confirmed that Tesla intends to implement this system soon, the images of the patent shows it installed on a Tesla Model S, which could mean that the first test prototypes that have already been developed or will be developed can be implemented on this particular model.

The flowchart that the patent draws and that explains the intelligence with which the system would work is as follows:

First, the debris detection system acts by constantly sweeping the surface of the windshield. Next, once the region on which to act and the type of material on which it is going to work have been analyzed, the parameters of the laser beam to be emitted from the optical system are calibrated. The system calculates the level of exposure of the laser beam on the materials. It then irradiates it, eliminating debris in that predetermined area.

The system should work automatic wayalthough Tesla describes a potential manual system controlled by the driver who could direct the laser beam towards the area he wanted by controlling it through a touch screen, a joystick “or another means that would allow the driver to communicate with the system in a simple and effective way.