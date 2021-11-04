Tesla’s shadow is on the Volkswagen summit crisis

Tesla’s shadow weighs on the crisis at the Volkswagen summit. The No. 1 of the German group, Herbert Diess, is disheartened by the powerful internal union and risks being thrown out.

It is a no holds barred battle, played with the two protagonists exposed: Diess and Daniela Cavallo, the trade unionist (of Italian origin) who leads the Works Council. The Horse does not mince words. He wants Diess to leave, after the CEO said that 30,000 jobs are at risk if Volkswagen. That’s if it won’t be fast enough to convert into a digital company focused on electric and autonomous driving. This is not the only thing that creates stomach ache in the trade union and in the top management of the state of Lower Saxony, a major shareholder of VW. There is the pride hurt by a top manager who keeps pointing Tesla and Elon Musk as the example to follow if you don’t want to run into big trouble. Such admiration as to lead Diess to invite Musk as guest of honor at the recent Convention of the group’s executives.

The clash between Diess and the trade unionist Daniela Cavallo

Diess plays in the open field: he knows that a Committee will be convened by the hour that will decide his future. But he does not seek mediations: he writes in what he thinks in a post posted on his LinkedIn profile: “The next Golf it doesn’t have to be a Tesla. The next Golf doesn’t have to come from China. The next icon must be born again in Wolfsburg: the Trinity!“. The reference is to the new, revolutionary electric model that will be produced in the historic VW factory. “I am looking forward to this important competition together with the Wolfsburg employees. The jobs that exist today will certainly be fewer in the next 10-15 years. Especially in Group-wide administration, but also in production and development. New and different jobs will be added. But it is not Herbert Diess or Daniela Cavallo who decide on this. Customers decide by buying a car from Brandenburg (where the Tesla factory is based ed) or from Wolfsburg. It depends on how competitive we will be in the NEW-AUTO world. Dear employees, I want your children and grandchildren to still be able to have a safe job with us in Wolfsburg in 2030 ″.

On the crisis at the top of Volkswagen the fear of 30 thousand layoffs

It is difficult for the fracture to heal, with the ghost of Elon Musk that continues to hover: “I am often asked why I keep confronting Tesla. I know this is annoying for some“, Diess vented when he met the workers. “But even if I didn’t talk about it anymore, Elon Musk would still be there and revolutionize our industry. And it will continue to quickly become more competitive“. But Daniela Cavallo retorted hard-nosed, insisting that Diess it is not up to the task of leading a group of 675,000 employees direct: “We are tired of hearing over and over that the works council is only concerned with preserving the status quo “, he said. “We see the admiration he feels for Musk and the effort she is making in staying in touch with him. We would be delighted if you put the same effort into the enormous challenges the company currently faces“.