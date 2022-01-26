Tessa Thompson unveils the new Thor costume: Love and Thunder

Tessa Thompson unveils Valkyrie’s costume in Thor: Love and Thunder. The cinecomic debuts at the cinema in May 2022

The 2022 film season promises to be full of surprising films. There is certainly one of the most anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder – which is part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe opened with the series WandaVision – directed by Taika Waititi. In the film – which centers on the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth – we will review Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, first appeared in Thor: Ragnarok and then reappeared in Avengers: Endgame.

Waiting to see him at the cinema, the actress offers fans a look at her costume, which in a very short time has been around the web:

We still know little about the film, but ‘corridor rumors’ say that Thor: Love and Thunder will be linked to Moon Knight: the new Marvel Studios series with Oscar Isaac, arriving this year on Disney +, possibly before the Waititi movie.

In the film, explains Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), there will also be Natalie Portaman in the role of Jane Foster (this time we will see it with Mjiolnir), Christian Bale in that of the slaughterer of the Gorr gods, the main villain of the story. Among the interpreters also Waititi who will return to voice the warrior Korg, Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif, the Guardians of the Galaxy led by Chris Pratt and two exceptional cameos: Matt Damon and Russell Crowe.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters in May 2022.

Related