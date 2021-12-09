Test for Medicine: “home” courses – Chronicle

The entrance tests for Medicine and Health Professions are already on the horizon at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University. For the first time, it is organizing preparation and training courses for “in-house” rehearsals. They will be online and organized with the support of the university teachers: each virtual space will accommodate up to a maximum of 20 students to allow direct interaction with the teacher. There is an intensive course, from 30 hours in 5 days in a single week, both in Italian and in English (from 10 to 14 …

The entrance tests for Medicine and Health Professions are already on the horizon at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University. For the first time, it is organizing preparation and training courses for “in-house” rehearsals. They will be online and organized with the support of the university teachers: each virtual space will accommodate up to a maximum of 20 students to allow direct interaction with the teacher. There is an intensive course, from 30 hours in 5 days in a single week, both in Italian and in English (from 10 to 14 January for Medicine and Surgery and Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics, from 31 January to 4 February for Medicine in English and from 24 to 28 January for the health professions) and there is the strengthening course, lasting 48 hours in all, for four weekends, from 22 January to 13 February. As well as a 40-hour reinforcement course in English.

In the meantime, enrollments for the admission tests for the degree courses of the Faculty of Medicine have also opened online (applications can be submitted until February 18). The tests will take place between February 26 and March 5, in multiple locations throughout the country, to allow participation by all those who submit the application, in compliance with anti-Covid regulations and limiting travel. In addition to Milan, it will therefore be possible to carry out the test in Rome, Naples, Bari, Reggio Calabria, Palermo, Catania and Cagliari. For the second consecutive year there are also more places available: there will be 552 for Medicine (in recent years they have gone from 135 to 200, from 300 to 500 and this year there have been 5,348 candidates), 60 for Dentistry and dental prostheses. For the International Medical Doctor Program there are 72 places for European citizens plus 64 reserved for non-European students.

There are 140 places dedicated to future nurses, 40 for Physiotherapy, another 40 for Dental Hygiene and 30 for Obstetrics. There are 40 places available for the three-year degree course in Medical Biotechnology Research: to access it is necessary to pass a test of 100 multiple choice questions in 120 minutes. And then there are the 12 places for the master’s degree in Biotechnology and Medical Biology (in English), which can be accessed after passing a written comprehension test of a scientific article in English. Despite the pandemic, enrollments in public and private Milanese universities continue to grow: if in the academic year 2020-2021 there were 1,104 enrollments at San Raffaele, including 786 women and 318 men, in October there were already 1,440 enrollments.

