TEST: If you consider yourself an expert on ‘The Walking Dead’, answer which season these characters died in

The zombie fiction already has 11 seasons and is heading towards its final stretch. How much do you remember of those who already said goodbye?

The Walking Dead He has 11 seasons behind him and many, many deaths. Since it began in 2010, the protagonists have had to kill dozens of walkers to stay alive, but the survivors have also suffered heavy losses among their ranks. If the zombie apocalypse has something, it is that death becomes an everyday thing and the men of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) know it well.

You may remember how Hershel (Scott Wilson) was beheaded, how Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) sacrificed herself for her friends or how Andrea (Laurie Holden) was turned into a walker, but can you tell when in the series they happened? It’s been a long time and you may be piecing together events that took place in different seasons, but the greatest experts on Robert Kirkman’s series can surely pass this test with flying colors.

Can you tell which season these characters died in? The Walking Dead? Answer the questions and find out what level of fanaticism you are at.

The end of zombie fiction is near. season 11 of The Walking Dead It is the definitive goodbye and, as it is difficult to close a stage as long and successful as that of this series, the outcome is made up of three batches of chapters broadcast several months apart. After the first and second parts -which have already been broadcast-, the third will arrive in the second half of 2022. It will be then when we know how the lives of the survivors end.

At least for now, since the franchise has several films and spin-offs in preparation that will continue the legacy and will answer the many unknowns that are still open. The team led by Angela Kang has several very juicy plots in development, such as the reconciliation between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), the fate of Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the intentions of Sebastian. , the current villain who can be very unhinged.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter