Test match: the preview of Italy-Argentina, the keys to play with the Pumas

Simple test or litmus test for the Azzurri? Italy-Argentina (today at 2 pm, live Sky Sport Uno / Arena and Cielo) is always a special match. The South Americans, at present, are stronger (here our analysis), and in recent years the results have shown it, but the matches between the Azzurri and Pumas always have the flavor of a derby, and as in all derbies, sometimes the values ​​on the pitch can also change.

Certainly, the moments that the two teams are experiencing are very different. Italy is at the beginning of a new course, against the All Blacks what will be the foundations of the Crowley project have been seen, but now the rest is to be built. The Pumas know their stuff, they have a consolidated group to which they have added important additions and with Mario Ledesma at the helm they have taken a lot of satisfaction. Their 2021 was disappointing (only one victory, with a weakened Wales due to the Lions tour) and this for them can and must be the game to win, but by now it is clear that the game of the strongest opponent that has all the pressure on him, to bring the Azzurri to success, it can no longer work, or at least, not alone. Italy hasn’t beaten a tier 1 since 2016 (South Africa at the Franchi, because Japan in 2018 did not yet have that status) and hasn’t won since 2019 (46-7 at Canada at the World Cup), and when you take the field, this makes itself felt. Therefore, even the Azzurri need to bring home the result, perhaps even more than their opponents.

If there is anything the Argentines do well, it is putting question marks on their opponents at the meeting point. They also did it against France, who struggled to get quality footballs for most of the match. The Pumas also took advantage of the (albeit extraordinary) French double opening Jalibert-Ntamack (with the second at 12), especially due to the difficult first half played by the Bordeaux opening, to put a lot of sand in the opponent’s gears. The blues also fell into the trap set by the Argentine hotheads, who wanted a war of nerves and got it, and the inexperience of the young French did the rest. In the second half, put some things back in place (and found a Jalibert worthy of the name) France took over, also because Argentina in attack is certainly not in a sparkling phase. Last Saturday the trocar never found progress: the most dangerous initiatives came from the usual abrasiveness of the scrum package – a real thorn in the side – and the ability to exploit every single flaw of the opponent: two French errors, two Argentine tries.

Where can you try to beat this Argentina? An important factor will be the free kicks: the Pumas concede many, and a Paolo Garbisi inspired by the pitch could bring a lot of hay to the farmhouse. And then there is the defense. Against the All Blacks the Azzurri held up well for 60 ‘. There will be a battle ahead, and the choice to have people like Fischetti (and even Mori, speaking of trocar) start from the bench confirms the will (and the need) to play it for 80 minutes. It will then be necessary to hold up in close quarters (a lot of responsibility on Nemer’s shoulders, the first as a starter) and above all to put the lineout back in place.

Crowley has changed a few things from the All Blacks, but by no means is this a rejection. The New Zealand coach, also at Benetton, has always tried to build his 15 based on the characteristics of the opponent. It is therefore not surprising the choice to field Morisi first center, more suited to battle with the Argentine trocar, as well as the aforementioned Cannone in the second line or Edoardo Padovani on the wing, who can act as a double extreme together with Minozzi. Then there is the return of Giovanni Licata to the third line, after many injuries. Finally, on the bench there are two possible rookies: one is Giovanni Pettinelli, to whom the New Zealand coach has often relied on Treviso over the years, the other is Alessandro Fusco, called to make the leap in quality after showing lights and shadows to the Zebras.

These are the formations of Italy-Argentina, test match of the third week of the Autumn Nations Series:

Italy: 15 Matteo Minozzi; 14 Edoardo Padovani, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Luca Morisi, 11 Monty Ioane; 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney; 8 Giovanni Licata, 7 Michele Lamaro (c), 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 David Sisi, 4 Niccolò Cannone, 3 Marco Riccioni, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1 Ivan Nemer

Available: 16 Luca Bigi, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Pietro Ceccarelli, 19 Marco Fuser, 20 Federico Ruzza, 21 Giovanni Pettinelli, 22 Alessandro Fusco, 23 Federico Mori.

Argentina: 15. Emiliano Boffelli; 14. Santiago Cordero, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11 Mateo Carreras; 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Tomas Cubelli; 8 Facundo Isa, 7 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 6 Pablo Matera; 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Marcos Kremer; 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2 Julian Montoya (c), 1Thomas Gallo

Available: 16 Facundo Bosch, 17 Ignacio Calles, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Lucas Paulos, 20 Santiago Grondona, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Nicolas Sanchez, 23 Lucio Cinti

