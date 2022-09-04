Test of Kim Kardashian’s Beats headphones: the same, in more fashion

The Beats brand, owned by Apple, has teamed up with Kim Kardashian, businesswoman, to launch headphones that rely on their colors to differentiate themselves.

There is something obvious in seeing Kim Kardashian, too often reduced to a simple reality TV star (despite being an undeniably successful businesswoman), partnering with Beats, a brand that has first broke into the world of high-level sport thanks to its helmets with a bling-bling design. Not to mention that Beats has frequently been linked to the world of rap, while Kim K has long been in a relationship with a certain Kanye West.

But, it is finally in 2022, when the Beats company has bought an image (thanks Apple) and that Kim Kardashian is no longer the starlet we love to make fun of, that the duo decided to get closer. The partnership simply takes the form of a new color range for the Fit Pro, Beats’ newest wireless earphones – launching in January 2022. Good news: behind the marketing campaign, they’re compelling.

Kim Kardashian, ready for a workout. // Source: Apple

Pretty headphones, even prettier?

Beats’ catalog of wireless headphones is pretty straightforward to pin down. There are the Powerbeats Pro, which define themselves as the ideal accessory for athletes because of their impeccable support. There are the Studio Buds, which stand out for their discretion (but we still recognize them in a Lil Nas X clip). And then there are the Fit Pros, which kind of bridge the gap between the two. They’re a little flashier than the Studio Buds, but don’t go as far as the Powerbeats Pro in sports emphasis. One thing is certain: they are very pretty. Unlike AirPods, they don’t have a protruding stem. And, unlike many competitors, they’re not too big.

More natural colours, closer to the skin

The Fit Pros feature what Beats calls an ear hook who would have ” been put to the test by athletes “. Enough to make them good companions for physical activities: they hold up well, but their design does not become strange either when you leave your gym. Moreover, the promotional tools show Kim Kardashian in sportswear, a way of emphasizing this argument that will speak to lovers of workouts.

The three “nude” shades. // Source: Apple

What does Kim Kardashian bring, beyond her name, to the Fit Pro headphones? More natural colors, closer to the skin (to gain even more discretion) — we say naked in jargon. The range covers three shades to adapt to a maximum of skin tones (light skin, tanned skin, black skin). This changes from black and white, and makes it possible to offer a more personal – even more intimate – accessory. “I wanted to break away from the idea that you have to wear brightly colored headphones to stand out. This collaboration is unique because it offers the possibility of creating an understated or extremely assertive look, which corresponds to the Beats brand that encourages difference”, justifies Kim Kardashian. In short, we are as much in fashion as in self-affirmation – that is to say, two very Kim K values.

For the record, Beats has reworked the packaging so that it evokes the world of cosmetics (the touch is very soft). And, some will notice that the case of the Fit Pro could without any harm contain makeup. The illusion is perfect.

The Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian case. // Source: Maxime Claudel for Numerama

Better than AirPods Pro

The Beats brand being a property of Apple, the Fit Pro are in line with the AirPods. They offer the best experience within the iOS ecosystem (android users can still take advantage of their assets without any worries). We find, for example, the H1 chip, which allows a super fast connection to all your devices registered in your iCloud account, audio sharing or even the voice command “Hey Siri”.

The Fit Pro also offers all the popular features on the AirPods Pro:

Active noise reduction, which adapts in real time;

Transparency mode, to stay aware of your environment when the need arises;

Spatial Audio with dynamic head movement tracking (especially useful for enjoying Dolby Atmos on Apple Music).

Regarding noise reduction, it is reminiscent of that offered by the AirPods Pro. It still performs very well today, knowing that Beats made the right choice by relieving the user of several performance modes. It’s yes or it’s no — and that’s fine. The transparency mode, on the other hand, is one of the most successful on the market, in its way of amplifying what is happening outside in an absolutely natural way.

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian. // Source: Maxime Claudel for Numerama

Faced with the AirPods Pro, they gain 1h30 of autonomy, which is not negligible. However, their case is not compatible with wireless charging. Another particularity of the case: it makes a small infidelity to Apple by swapping the proprietary Lightning port for a much more practical USB-C interface. It’s also a way to attract Android enthusiasts.

And the sound of the Beats Fit Pro?

As we like to repeat: Beats is no longer that brand that relies on overly generous bass to impress its audience. The result is an overall more homogeneous audio rendering, even if one can perceive the desire to offer a more dynamic listening (probably to motivate sportsmen and sportsmen and women). The bass knows how to respond when the need arises, and the midrange is sufficiently detailed for you to appreciate your favorite songs. It is also on him that Beats mainly focus, which does not always guarantee an acoustic balance. At least there is a signature, a tad more engaging than that of the AirPods Pro, which are flatter in comparison (but fairer too).

The only fault of the Fit Pro is certainly not to offer a complete equalizer, which would allow you to manually adjust the curve and personalize your experience. It’s the flip side of the philosophy coin. Apple-like : when everything is simple, we are necessarily a little less free to choose.