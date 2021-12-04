Test of strength of Juve Women: Sassuolo beaten 2 to 0 and the leaders go away

If we weren’t alone at the beginning of December, after a heavy victory like this, we would start using terms like “mortgage”. Juventus Women won the clash at the top against Sassuolo, with the result of 2 to 0, and sends a clear message to the whole championship: the bianconere are still, and always, the team to beat. Despite the emergency, the defections, the fatigue and all the critical issues that accompanied the eve of this so important clash. A test of strength, which consolidates the top position of Montemurro’s team and which makes Sassuolo, who is second in the standings, slide to -6.

THE TABLE

Sassuolo-Juventus Women: 0-2

Markers: (Girelli 57 ‘, 68’)

Sassuolo (3-5-2): Lemey; Parisi, Benoit (Bugeja 59 ‘), Mihashi, Dubcova, Cantore, Orsi, Clelland (Pondini 59’), Santoro, Dongus, Filangeri (Cambiaghi 85 ‘). Available. Lauria, De Bona, Brignoli, Ferrato, Pellinghelli, Iriguchi. Annex. Rainy

Juventus Women (4-4-2): April; Hyyrynen, Lenzini (Lundorf 75 ‘), Salvai, Nilden (Boattin 67’); Bonfantini, Pedersen, Zamanian, Bonansea (Pfattner 90 ‘); Hurtig (Rosucci 67 ‘), Girelli (Staskova 75’). Available. Peyraud-Magnin, Gama, Giai, Beccari. Annex. Montemurro

Admonitions: Pedersen (J), Parisi (S), Benoit (S)

Referee: Mr. Marco Emmanuele of the Pisa section

FINAL WHISTLE

81 ‘- Another decisive April on Bugeja

80 ‘- Mihashi’s header, good April to stretch out and send out

68 & # 39; – GOAL JUVE, Girelli doubles, still with a head from the development of a corner kick. Very good at cutting at the near post and anticipating everyone in the area

60 ‘- Parisi immediately tries to respond with a volley, April is very good at thwarting the threat

57 & # 39; – GOL JUVE, cross from the left by NIlden, Girelli positioned on the far post of the head slips into the net for the 1 to 0

46 ‘- The second half begins

INTERVAL

33 ‘- Girelli steals the ball and serves Hurtig who fouls the opposing goalkeeper when entering the area

20 ‘- Shot in the area of ​​Girelli which coordinates perfectly, centered the pole

14 & # 39; – Bonansea runs across the field, splitting Sassuolo in two, exchange with Girelli and shot-cross from the right: ball out of size

8 ‘- Benoit volley, ball out at the edge of the pole

1 ‘- Whistle to start the match