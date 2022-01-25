Test of the Ideal Man | Here’s what you look for in a man (even if you don’t know it)!

With the ideal man test you will be able to understand characteristics you are looking for in your partner and why the same type of man always attracts you.

It is no coincidence, in fact, that most of the boyfriends we have throughout our lives are all alike! Even if we do not realize it, in fact, we choose partners who have certain character and physical traits.

As we have said, however, very often we are not aware of the choices made by our unconscious. The reasons that “push” us into the arms of a particular man and not into those of another can be very obscure for our rational mind.

Precisely for this reason we have developed a strategy to enter directly into communication with your unconscious and question it about what you are really looking for in a partner (even if it is not necessarily the best choice).

Test of the ideal man

To perform this test we only ask you to look at the images we have selected for this test and choose the one that appeals to you the most. Try not to think too much about why one element attracts you and not another. Questioning as little as possible is the key to defining your psychological profile more precisely.

1 – The Oak

The oak has always been symbol of strength, constancy and safety. It is also used in the heraldic coats of arms of noble families to indicate that a house has very ancient roots and that it has survived unaltered over the centuries.

If you have chosen this symbol it means that your ideal man is very defined on a mental and character level. He knows exactly who he is but he also knows who he intends to be in the future. It probably has a very clear and organized way of thinking, therefore he leads an orderly and stable life.

This doesn’t mean you’re necessarily attracted to boring people – even a personal trainer could fall into the category of oaks. The reason is that he knows perfectly well the importance of order and discipline in achieving certain goals.

You are probably a rather insecure person who feels the need to have a person by your side who can give you confidence. Just try not to be fooled – it’s very easy to pretend to be trustworthy for a short period of time. Only by dating a person for a long time will you be able to get a complete and truthful picture of their personality.

2 – The Lion

The lion is a symbol of strength and royalty. It is used to indicate importance, dominance, physical strength and social superiority.

If you have chosen the lion it means that you are often attracted to a man who plays the role of the alpha male. You like people who are able to impose their will, to assert themselves above others using their own charisma and your own persuasive ability.

Are you terribly fascinated byman absolutely sure of himself, the classic “Man who must never ask”. It could be said that this way of conceiving the ideal partner is a bit out of fashion, but the truth is that having a man-lion by your side is always a source of pride and security for a woman.

You are probably a strong person who loves the idea of ​​having a man by your side who proves to be as strong as you are. He is only careful not to confuse strength with aggression (a very common feature these days, and always dangerous).

3 – The Pop Corns

Popcorns are the food that is mostly eaten at Cinema, that is, during hour of carefree and fun. It is not a healthy food, but it is certainly addicting: we all know that it is not possible to remove your hands from a basket of popcorn until the last few crumbs are gone!

If you have chosen this image it means that your ideal partner is a cheerful man who knows how to have fun. You have a deep desire to a companion who is also a friend, that is able to establish with you a comradely relationship.

Looking at the relationship with such a partner from the outside, many may label your couple as childish and superficial. They couldn’t be more wrong: the lightness of character is an absolutely invaluable asset.

Having a cheerful and playful partner is the secret of a healthy, lasting and above all never boring relationship. Furthermore, knowing how to have fun does not necessarily mean being irresponsible!

You are probably someone who has kept a young heart. Your idea of ​​romantic love is still what you had as a teenager and you are desperate to stay true to it. But people need to evolve: try not to get stuck in an idea that is no longer good for your age!

4 – The Atom

The atom is used as a universal symbol of science and all the disciplines that require study, commitment and great precision.

If you have chosen this image it means that, unlike the vast majority of women, you are mainly attracted to intelligent men. If at school many sighed behind the handsome man on duty, it is almost certain that you were not among them.

For you character and mentality are more important than physical appearance. Your ideal partner must certainly be attractive in appearance, but first and foremost they must prove that they are a person of goodness brilliant mind and full of ideas. You also really appreciate the sensitivity of a partner, that is its ability to grasp and understand your emotions on the fly.

You are a very rational person, who first of all relies on his own ability to analyze and judge. You rely little on people, you prefer to share your knowledge, your ideas and your prospects for the future with them. Maybe you should learn to let yourself go a little more!

READ ALSO -> Do you want to try all the other psychological tests of Chedonna.it? Check out our archive!

These tests must be considered a pastime to explore some sides of one’s personality but cannot in any way replace a valid and complete analysis from a psychological point of view.