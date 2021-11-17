test prototype, engine, power, video

There Maserati Grecale it is not only the younger sister of the Maserati Levante. Nor is it only the entry model to the Modenese luxury brand, due to its more compact dimensions than the larger Maseratis and the prices – to be confirmed – which should be below the Ghibli price list.

The Maserati Grecale, in fact, is also related to its cousin Alfa Romeo Stelvio, as I will tell you better in the video. And it has one particular rival in its sights, the Porsche Macan.

So I’ll tell you how the first test drive went with a prototype of the Grecale in a very advanced state of development, organized on the test tracks of the Stellantis group in Balocco, between Turin and Milan.

Long live “Giorgio”

Mentioning the Stelvio to talk about the Maserati Grecale is not just a duty to report, to remember that the starting frame platform is the same. In fact it is also a satisfaction for enthusiasts, since with the Grecale this platform, famous for driving pleasure and born with the Alfa Romeo Giulia in 2015 and called “Giorgio”, continues to be developed. Denying various rumors that in recent years did not see a future for this mechanical architecture so appreciated by those who love to drive.

In particular, what changes is the wheelbase of 2.90 meters, 8 centimeters longer than the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which is also shorter than the Grecale, 4.85 meters long (15 centimeters longer than the Alfa). Thus, there is more space for rear passengers and the trunk, even with the specific needs of customers in markets such as China and the US in mind.

But there is also a distinctive character in the on-road behavior of the Grecale, which starting from this base has been developed with specific settings for suspension, steering, brakes and control electronics.

In movie find the detailed account of how the technicians worked to customize the car looking for more performance and more comfort, since Maserati is a luxury sports brand. Here I just underline one aspect, which the most passionate remember: the steering gear ratio remains direct like that of the Stelvio, maintaining one of the most appreciated characteristics by those who love to drive; the calibration of the power steering, however, has been recalibrated to give even more confidence in setting the trajectories.

The importance of Maserati sound

Another element that I tried to make you appreciate in the video is the sound of the engine. For a Maserati, in fact, the voice of the engine is a formidable business card, to which I wanted to pay particular attention because under the hood of the prototype protagonist of this test drive there was a 4-cylinder 2.0 turbo petrol with 48 mild hybrid system. V. Total power 300 hp, torque 450 Nm. And this is the entry version of the Grecale.

The result in terms of sound pleasure you can judge for yourself, what I can add is that the electric compressor connected to the turbine fills the engine output with an always decisive thrust, even at low rpm.

In combination with very effective intervention thresholds of the electronics for engine, gearbox, four-wheel drive and traction and stability controls. Which are clean, sweet and never invasive in the quietest driving mode, and gradually more and more permissive and capable of interpreting the requests of even the sportiest drivers in the GT and Sport programs. It is a pity that there is also no possibility to independently customize the individual parameters, while it is always possible to select the suspension calibration with a button on the steering wheel.

Speaking of the steering wheel, despite the size of the digital instrumentation, it was not necessary to give up a small diameter crown like on sports cars, because the display was recessed in the dashboard so as not to affect the visibility of the screen. Which, in this prototype phase, I could not show you in the images, but it is a detail that struck me while driving and I wanted to remember it.

Data sheet and performance

Among the information that it is already possible to disseminate, waiting to publish other details when the production version of the Maserati Grecale will be presented, there is the possibility to choose between three different types of suspensions: fully mechanical, with electronically controlled shock absorbers and with air suspension, with an excursion of over 6 cm in combination with the Off Road driving mode. In addition, all-wheel drive will be standard on all Grecale trim levels, for an acceleration time of 5.6 seconds in 0-100 km / h and 240 km / h top speed.

The other characteristics of the technical data sheet, on the other hand, are those summarized below in the table.