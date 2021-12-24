Test4Digitalization: contributions to innovative SMEs

Non-repayable grants to foster the digitization of the SMEs in Friuli Venezia Giulia: applications by February.

The public notice promoted by the Scientific and Technological Research Area of ​​Trieste to support the digitization of MPMI of the Friuli Venezia Giulia. A project called “Test4Digitalization“Which favors the introduction of new technologies within industrial processes, making a contribution available for the implementation of projects aimed at the digital transformation of companies.

The recipients of the call are micro, small and medium-sized enterprises active in the manufacturing and construction sectors, interested in developing projects of “Demo, Test and Validation“Of digital systems and technologies in real operating conditions, without foreclosure of business areas of application.

Digital technologies include: Internet of Things (IoT) and sensorization of machines, products, buildings or portions of them, augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality, automation and advanced mechatronics, data analysis, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Vision, collaborative manufacturing robotics additive, vertical and / or horizontal integration of software systems and / or digital platforms (MES, APS, SCM, PLM), Cybersecurity and business continuity, Building Information Modeling (BIM), integrated platforms for intelligent building management.

Projects must be implemented using the qualified ICT consultancy of one or more independent external parties.

As regards the concessions provided for in the announcement, i non-repayable contributions they can extend up to a maximum of 30 thousand euros. Applications can be submitted by 7 February 2022.