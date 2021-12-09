Testa Rossa J, the miniature Ferrari with supercar price – Classics

Imagine being able to get on board a legendary car, even with the proportions of a baby car. It is the dream that can be fulfilled by choosing to buy the Ferrari Testa Rossa J, a very faithful miniature reproduction of the 250 Testarossa, authorized by the Prancing Horse. The little Red was made by the English company Little Car Company, known for giving birth to the baby versions of the Bugatti Type 35 and Aston Martin DB5 Junior. Despite being a “toy” in scale, 75% smaller than the original car, it has a list price of 93,000 euros, a cost that equates it to a supercar.

LCC would present three models to Ferrari before making its creation: the 330 P4, the 250 GT California Spyder and the 250 Testa Rossa, with the car manufacturer from Maranello that ultimately opted for the Testa Rossa, a fascinating and winning car, capable of obtaining several successes in the world of motorsport between 1957 and 1961, including Targa Florio and 12 Hours of Sebring. The Cavallino allowed LCC to access the original designs for the 250 Testa Rossa by choosing aluminum for the body of the reproduction.

Designed with an asymmetrical cockpit, capable of accommodating an adult and a child, the Testa Rossa J also boasts a Nardi steering wheel and a pedal board borrowed from a Ferrari 488. The dashboard then reproduces the dials that fitted the Reds of the time. Here there is a sort of manettino that allows you to choose between four different power levels, depending on who is behind the wheel: there is Wet mode of 1 kW suitable for the little ones, or the Comfort with 4 kW of power, or the Sport, which releases 10 kW while reaching 12 kW of the Race mode. In the latter case it is possible to reach a maximum speed of 80 km / h. Pirellis with 12-inch rims were chosen for the tires, which were taken from a Fiat 500 from the 1960s. Little Car Company will only produce 299 specimens of Ferrari Testa Rossa J but has already confirmed that there may be other collaborations with the Prancing Horse in the future.