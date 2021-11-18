tested the beta of the Platinum Games multiplayer action

It was still 2018 when Square Enix and PlatinumGames announced Babylon’s Fall, a mysterious unspecified project that, at least according to the initial plans, should have reached the stores already during 2019, or when the association showed for the first time the gameplay devoted to unbridled action (for all the details we invite you check out our very first preview of Babylon’s Fall). Three years later not only does Babylon’s Fall still not have a precise launch window, but during the development the product has changed its face to turn into a not particularly inspired multiplayer action and even stripped of the intriguing characteristics originally boasted. We had the opportunity to test the beta version of the PlatinumGames title, rediscovering a work, unfortunately, anything but exciting.

Personalization and multiplayer

At the beginning of the experience, Babylon’s Fall asked us to create our avatar, via a rather gaunt character editor, who immediately put the spotlight on the first problems of production.

The polygonal models are in fact obsolete even for the quality standards of the last generation, and the very few items on the screen also end up limiting the customization of the appearance. In any case, we will then have to choose a race among the three available: among these there are that of Hyusian, shrewd merchants who have a penchant for weapons and clothing, and who descend from a certain kingdom known for its control over the seas; that of Agavian, mighty warriors who, living underground and in caves formed by lava, fear neither death nor fire, and who generally earn their living by working as mercenaries in the pay of the wealthiest merchants; and finally we find that of Galeilion, skilled and proud metallurgists from Agafheim, the fortified city located in the mountains north of Neo Babylon. Having made the choice, we then plunged into the world of Babylon’s Fall and reached a central HUB that on the structural level immediately reminded us of those of Monster Hunter: World and its Iceborne expansion (here you can find the review of Monster Hunter: World). Although on paper it can also be tackled alone, the one packaged by PlatinumGames is after all a title devoted to online cooperation between multiple players, which is why the studio has well thought of creating HUBs capable of hosting a large number of users and ensuring that these can be divided into teams of up to four people.

When leaving for a mission, the players are actually faced with a choice: select a quest and wait for matchmaking to find them companions, use the item “party quests“to take part in another user’s message, or alternatively opt for”quick match“and quickly join a random mission.

We still don’t know if the final product will work the same way, but at least during the beta we unfortunately found ourselves in the total impossibility to create a private room or in any case to form our party, which is why at the time of going on a mission we found many difficulties starting together: this is because the system does not provide passwords, nor functions to eliminate a participant or invite a friend, but is based solely on timing.

Therefore, during the tests it was sometimes necessary to repeat the whole procedure to make sure that all members of our group could take part. As if that weren’t enough, we discovered that if the missive starts with fewer than four players, it is completely impossible to reopen the application to welcome other users or replace comrades who have fallen / gone out for any reason. Criticalities that outline a fairly antiquated online infrastructure of Babylon’s Fall, which we hope will receive powerful interventions over time and aimed at improving the overall user experience.

Combat and equipment

If all in all there is the concrete possibility that the final product does not retain the imperfections highlighted so far, unfortunately it was the combat system that dampened our already lukewarm enthusiasm. Anyone who has read our previous preview of Babylon’s Fall will remember that, even after watching the controversial gameplay trailer shown at E3 2021, we still gave the benefit of the doubt to the guys at PlatinumGames. This is because, if on the one hand the structure (which Saito himself had compared to game as a service at the time) did not inspire us much confidence, on the other hand the product continued to keep a combat system at least interesting even after changing its skin.

The field test has instead placed in our hands even more staid and hesitant gameplay than we had taken into account, as well as far from the frenetic glories that characterized the trailer disclosed during Sony’s State of Play on 10 December 2019. The aforementioned video showed in fact combinations of suspended attacks similar to those of Bayonetta and Devil May Cry , timely dodges capable of slowing time for a split second, demon-possessed and choreographic combos performed both on the ground and in mid-air, and so on. However, none of this seems to have survived to the mutation process involving Babylon’s Fall.

Regardless of whether they wield a heavy weapon such as the hammer or a lighter and more versatile instrument of death such as the sword, the Sentinels’ attack patterns are anything but frantic, but reasoned, slow and sometimes even a little plastered. but above all they result very repetitive and do not allow you to chain real combos.

If we add to this already bleak situation that the shots of the avatars only rarely return shy feedback and that the patterns of the enemies appear very predictable, Babylon’s Fall fights get pretty boring. The only slightly stimulating moments are to be found in the rare situations in which the excessive numerical superiority of the opponents forces the Sentinels to weigh their moves and dodge incoming attacks, in order to avoid being surrounded and overwhelmed one at a time. However, the main characteristic of the Sentinels is their ability to add up to four different weapons to your equipment, which can be used directly by the character or by resorting to the so-called Gideon Arms. But let’s go in order, specifying that the avatar can only wield two of them: if the square button allows on PS4 and PS5 to draw and spin one of the two main weapons between the enemies, the triangle allows you to replace it on the fly with a completely tool different.

In our case, for example, we have abused it to go from hammer to sword (and vice versa), depending on the circumstances and on the enemies engaged. The other two weapons are instead entrusted to the energetic protuberances called Gideon Arms, which through the pressure of the triggers trigger the deadly “Spectral Attacks”. The peculiarity of the latter lies in the fact that they do not replace the basic assaults, but they can be used during melee swaps to deal additional damage or keep large groups of monsters at bay. However, it should be noted that the Spectral Attacks are limited and bound by the red bar of the spirit, which in fact gradually empties with each use and recharges automatically as the seconds pass. It is therefore imperative to dose its use and keep as much spirit as possible to crush the bosses at the end of the mission.

While the Gideon Arms can be equipped with any weapon category, during the beta we noticed that their performance is maximized when paired with magical bows and scepters. This is because the aforementioned can be used both in melee, to speed up the elimination of the target, and at a distance, allowing a wounded Sentinel to heal, keep away from a particularly strong enemy or perhaps thin the enemy ranks in complete safety.

To this end the lock-on of the target is useful, which nevertheless it must be maintained by pressing and holding the appropriate key: an annoying and outdated solution that in the long run tends to cause a slight fatigue, especially in longer-lasting clashes. On the other hand, we realized that the uncomfortable default command mapping can be freely changed in the main menu, in order to obtain controls more suited to your habits.

Loot and character growth

We also have some reservations about the growth of the avatar, which in addition to not being able to learn any type of skill, owes its parameters only to the equipment: it is no coincidence that the Sentinels can level up, but the increase does not guarantee them any improvement. The statistics are therefore only the sum of all the bonuses given to them by weapons and armor, which together determine the “Power“of the character and its actual value. As expected, the missions of Babylon’s Fall therefore provide the story of money and loot, which depending on the evaluation received must be exchanged to get your hands on pieces of equipment of varying rarity.

The rarer pieces would appear to be those marked with white or green backgrounds, but for some curious reason it frequently happens that common weapons and armor grant better bonuses than tools of the same level. Choosing carefully the pieces to be equipped or destined for sale therefore becomes a rather long and tedious operation, also because it is not possible to get rid of all unwanted objects at once, but you can only resell them one by one.

Unripe and anonymous

Finally, moving on to the graphic and artistic sector, Babylon’s Fall suffers from a lack of detail, which results in textures that are too spartan and moreover recycled. Set inside a tower, the beta missions dragged us in three levels not very dissimilar to each other and purely made up of interminable corridors, the only differences of which are represented by the climatic conditions and the lighting, which from time to time only partially shuffle the cards on the table.

The less convincing element of the entire production, however, is the design of the enemies, which in addition to being completely anonymous are managed by a lacking artificial intelligence. The style and brushstrokes filter adopted by Platinum Games, which in fact recalls oil paintings, continues to not convince us, also because an annoying patina constantly present on the screen gives the player an unclean image. As for the technical side, we conducted our test on PS4 and PS5, obtaining surprisingly better results on the first: except for some short freezes during long uploads, the previous Sony flagship offers a more stable frame rate, while on PS5 there are frequent and sometimes even noticeable drops. However, it should be noted that the latter was only recently announced, so it is likely that its code is currently the least optimized. On the other hand, in both cases we did not perceive the slightest latency during multiplayer sessions, nor did we encounter any disconnections or communication problems of any kind.