tested with Skriniar in Inter Napoli

Inter Naples. Injury for Victor Osimhen during the Serie A match at San Siro. The Napoli striker received a headbutt in the face by the defender Skriniar, while the two players competed for the ball in the Nerazzurri penalty area.

The Nigerian was forced to leave the field and Petagna entered his place. Osimhen was transported to the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan for a head injury, the Repubblica journalist Franco Vanni reports.

Osimhen hospital Inter Napoli

Osimhen, tested with Skriniar | PHOTO

At 50 ‘of the second half, with Napoli 2-1 down Osimhen was replaced after the violent warhead against Skriniar. In photo you see theOsimhen’s swollen eye and swollen face.

The player then stood up without the help of the doctors, but appeared visibly shaken by the bad blow received full face. Skriniar was unharmed and the two players briefly clarified at the time of the substitution.

Skriniar Osimhen Inter Napoli

We hope that the striker can recover soon. In the meantime he is at San Raffaele, the hospital of Milan, for further investigations: it seems to be a head trauma.

At the moment there are still no official communications from the SSC Napoli regarding the conditions by Victor Osimhen.