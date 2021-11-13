testimonial Damiano dei Maneskin and his girlfriend Giorgia Sileri

“Vulvodynia and pudendal neuropathy: a pain without a voice”, the title of the conference that took place yesterday in Rome and which was also attended by the undersecretary Piepaolo Sileri, already says it all and tells the profound discomfort of those affected by these pathologies. Because up to now the National Service does not cover the costs for the treatment of vulvodynia and pudendal neuropathy. But now the two syndromes could be recognized as chronic disabling diseases. The request came from the “Vulvodynia and pudendal neuropathy Committee” which presented the bill yesterday at the conference.

The goal is to have the two syndromes included in the essential levels of assistance (LEA). But the initiative also has two exceptional testimonials, because Damiano dei was also among the audience Maneskin together with his girlfriend Giorgia Soleri, the influencer and model who a few months ago had told a post about being affected by vulvodynia, describing her ordeal.

THE DIAGNOSIS

A diagnosis takes between 5 and 8 years, but doctors are often unable to diagnose Vulvodynia which, although in 2020 it was recognized by the World Health Organization in 2020, in Italy it is not yet considered a pathology.

The disease affects the external part of the vagina (the vulva) and is characterized by a burning or pain so strong, which lasts more than three months, that normal actions, such as sitting or crossing the legs, are impossible. A pathology that obviously also affects sexual life and has the anomaly of not presenting inflammation, cuts or lesions. Only pain. The causes are still unknown, but it is certain that vulvodynia is not caused by infections, diet, immune system alterations or allergies and is not sexually transmitted. Despite the indifference, the disease is far from rare: according to a US study from 2001, about 16 percent of women experience symptoms attributable to vulvodynia over the course of their lives. Pudendal neuropathy, on the other hand, affects 4 percent of women. It is a neuropathic pain (sensations of pins, electric discharges, tingling, itching or of a foreign body in the rectum) in the pelvic area, with possible radiation to the external genitalia, the lumbar region, the sacrum and the root of the thighs .

THE WITNESS

In addition to doctors and specialists, yesterday there were also many patients like Giorgia Soleri, who spoke about her case and the delay in diagnosis, the costs she has to bear and concluded: “Article 32 of the Constitution protects health as a right of the individual and in the interest of the community, and guarantees free medical care to the indigent. So today I’m here asking myself: why doesn’t the state consider us individuals? ».

THE PROPOSAL

The bill provides for the recognition of vulvodynia and pudendal neuropathy in the levels of assistance as chronic and disabling diseases, the identification of a specialized public center in each region, the exemption from participation in public expenditure for related health services, ” establishment of a national commission to establish the guidelines for the diagnostic and therapeutic assistance plans and to allocate the resources of the National Fund, which the same law should establish. It also plans to finance medical training and research.

The conference was attended by Annamaria Parente, president of the Senate Hygiene and Health Commission, Marialucia Lorefice, president of the Social Affairs Committee of the Chamber and a communication from the Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi was also read, who expressed interest in bringing a course on pelvic pain as part of health education projects. The proposal was presented by the “Vulvodynia and Neuropathy of the pudendal” committee, which brings together the six associations that deal with these two syndromes in Italy.